Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist (100D LN) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.5094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 309529 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 415115 EQS News ID: 2261224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 16, 2026 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)