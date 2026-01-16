DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 448.3923 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 462794 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 415202 EQS News ID: 2261406 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261406&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)