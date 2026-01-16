DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRW LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.8368 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2678834 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN LEI Code: 549300PCOGU9VB10FI42 Sequence No.: 415207 EQS News ID: 2261416 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

