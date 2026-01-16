Joint owners of the 2 GW Al Dhafra solar power plant Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, EDF Power Solutions and Jinko Power, alongside offtaker Emirates Water and Electricity Company, have issued the green bonds to refinance the plant's existing debt obligations and support its continued operation.Long-term green bonds totaling $870.75 million have been issued to refinance the Al Dhafra solar power plant near Abu Dhabi, UAE. The bonds were issued by a consortium of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Abu Dhabi ...

