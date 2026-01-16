Anzeige
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H2 and full-year 2025 results online web conference and audio conference call on 6 February 2026

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second half and full year of 2025 on Friday 6 February 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Antoine Chouc, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 10:00 am CET

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the second half and full year of 2025, the presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Friday 6 February on the financial section of the corporate website: Financial results.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 962.7 million euros, 3.5 million mobile customers and more than 1 million fixed broadband customers on 30 June 2025, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. Thanks to its own fixed and mobile networks, Orange Belgium offers both residential and business customers fixed and mobile connectivity services and convergent offerings (internet, telephony, television, including original TV content: Be tv, VOOsport, etc.). As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium invests to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is also a wholesale operator, offering its partners access to its infrastructure as well as a broad portfolio of connectivity and mobility services, including offerings based on Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 300 million customers worldwide on 30 June 2025. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information, on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on X: @pressOrangeBe

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact

Sven Adams - sven.adams@orange.com+32 (0)486 36 47 22

press@orange.be

Investors contact

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com+32 (0)495 55 14 99

ir@orange.be

Attachment

  • Invitation ENG H2 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f147f85-3033-45db-a2f3-c1f9346e07da)

