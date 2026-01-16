ABC Module Debut at 2026 WFES: AIKO Pioneers the New Era of '25%' Value

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th World Future Energy Summit & Exhibition (WFES 2026) was grandly held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). At this premier event for the photovoltaic industry, AIKO unveiled its comprehensive ABC product portfolio, igniting new momentum for the sector and spearheading a new era of solar value with its innovative technologies.

The Middle East region features a typical desert climate with minimal annual rainfall, abundant year-round sunshine, and the highest irradiance levels globally, with summer temperatures reaching 50°C. These unique natural conditions create a vast stage for PV projects while imposing stringent performance requirements on modules under sand shading and extreme heat. ABC modules exhibit a superior temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°, minimizing power degradation from high-temperature operation. Their partial shading optimization and high-temperature suppression functions significantly reduce power loss and hot spot risks from shading, ensuring safe and stable operation.

At this exhibition, AIKO showcased its complete lineup of ABC Infinite modules in 54, 60, and 72-cell formats. This Infinite technology enables comprehensive scenario coverage, allowing a broader range of customers to enjoy the unique value delivered by AIKO's ABC "black technology."

By employing precision overlapping soldering to eliminate cell gaps and hide busbars, AIKO's ABC Infinite modules maximize cell coverage across the module surface, delivering a pure black front side that perfectly meets aesthetic demands while pioneering mass production efficiency above 25%. Taking the 72-cell format as an example, AIKO's ABC Infinite modules achieve a 1.6% increase in effective power generation area, with power output reaching 680W to 685W-30-50W higher than TOPCon modules. In terms of safety, the glass thickness is increased by 60% compared to TOPCon double-glass modules, providing enhanced micro-crack resistance. Combined with excellent high-temperature suppression performance, this significantly reduces hot spot risks from partial shading, ensuring long-term safe and stable operation under extreme conditions. Thanks to its outstanding fire-resistant performance, AIKO's ABC modules have also received the world's first "module-level fire risk prevention" certificate issued by TÜV Rheinland.

While continuously pushing module efficiency toward its limits, AIKO's exploration of PV product value extends to refined O&M for power plants. The company also presented its Anti-dust product specifically designed to address soiling challenges faced by high-emission enterprises, commercial & industrial users, enclosed scenarios, and functional buildings. Through a patented short-frame design without A-side dust accumulation surfaces, the ABC anti-dust modules provide enhanced value through strong self-cleaning capability, high-load compatibility, and low-tilt advantages. This enables users to truly achieve reduced O&M (less dust accumulation, lower cleaning frequency), high reliability (no high-temperature risk from shading), and increased yield (less shading, over 2% more generation), while also incorporating five superior performance features: partial shading optimization, lower power degradation, better temperature coefficient, high-temperature suppression, and micro-crack resistance.

Alongside the upgraded product matrix, a series of ingeniously designed demonstration experiments were presented: high-temperature suppression comparison tests, micro-crack resistance comparison tests... scientifically and intuitively illustrating the unique advantages of AIKO's ABC modules in maintaining efficient and stable power generation under complex operating conditions, safeguarding customer plant interests.

Since March 2023, AIKO has ranked No. 1 in mass production efficiency on the TaiyangNews module efficiency ranking for 35 consecutive months, solidifying its "Efficiency King" position. With technological disruption, superior yield, and guaranteed safety, AIKO's ABC modules have continued to receive widespread acclaim and rapidly enhanced market recognition. At the exhibition, AIKO signed strategic framework and supply agreements with over 15 Channel Partners across the region and multiple utility customers, achieving on-site signings a total of 1.5GW Shipment commitment for 2026. This demonstrates AIKO's ABC expanding influence and outstanding reputation in the Middle East market and Africa Market. During the event, AIKO invited numerous partners to the booth for impressive case-sharing presentations, showcasing the industry's full recognition of AIKO's efforts in driving technological innovation and supporting green development.

At the "Illuminating Tomorrow, Powering Partnerships-2026 AIKO NIGHT" gala dinner held on the first day of the exhibition, E. Ulrich DEDO, Head of Channel Development and C&I for Middle East and Africa Region at AIKO, stated in his speech: [At WFES, we are showcasing our new-generation product built on advanced BC technology. Compared with the previous generation, this product delivers two major upgrades. First, we have eliminated cell spacing, increasing the effective front-side surface area by 0.5%. This enables greater sunlight capture and results in a 10W power increase, reinforcing AIKO's leadership in market-leading efficiency while helping customers reduce BOS costs and overall capital expenditure.

Second, we have further enhanced the bifacial rate. Following our previous upgrade from 40% to 75%, the bifacial rate has now been increased to 80%, significantly improving energy yield and overall project value.

We are confident that these innovations will strongly support customer projects across the Middle East. In parallel, we have introduced a transparent and clearly defined channel partnership program, ensuring our partners can engage with AIKO in the region with confidence. Innovation and long-term partnerships remain core advantages for AIKO, and they will continue to be key focus areas for us in 2026. ].

This stunning debut at WFES 2026 represents another vivid demonstration of AIKO's innovative spirit and zero-carbon vision. Moving forward, AIKO will continue to uphold innovation-driven development, effectively translating leading PV technologies into incremental returns to be shared with customers, and further leveraging the important role of ABC technology as a new quality productive force in the PV industry. By building a sustainable ABC commercial ecosystem that injects new momentum into the solar sector, AIKO will lead human society into the zero-carbon era.

