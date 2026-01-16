Aqua free GmbH: Bisphenol-free membrane for drinking water applications: Aqua free Industries expands its materials portfolio

Hamburg / Lommel, 16 January 2026 - Aqua free Industries, a specialist in membrane filters and bespoke OEM solutions within the Aqua free Group, is expanding its range to include bisphenol-free material options for selected projects.

In doing so, the company is responding to growing market demand in sensitive application areas for example where customers specify particular materials, apply internal compliance standards, or face regulatory requirements relating to materials and migration.

Aqua free Industries has been active for many years as an OEM partner for customer-specific filtration solutions and develops drinking water membrane concepts in close collaboration with clients - from technical specification through to series production.

The expansion of the site in Lommel (Belgium) further reinforces this focus: research & development and production capacities have been deliberately increased to enable faster, more flexible responses to new requirements.

With these new material options, Aqua free Industries can support projects where bisphenol-free versions are explicitly required, for instance to meet customer specifications or particular operating conditions.

Why bisphenol is moving further into focus across many supply chains

Bisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical substance used, among other things, in the manufacture of certain plastics and resins. EU legal acts on food contact materials describe BPA, inter alia, as a starting substance for certain materials, including polycarbonate and polysulphone.

In parallel, EFSA updated its risk assessment in 2023 and derived a significantly lower tolerable daily intake (TDI) of 0.2 ng/kg body weight/day.

From a regulatory perspective, the topic is also evolving: in December 2024, the European Commission adopted a far-reaching ban (with only a few exceptions) on BPA in certain food contact materials and issued Commission Regulation (EU) 2024/3190.

BPA is also addressed in the drinking water context: the EU Drinking Water Directive (EU) 2020/2184 sets a parametric value for bisphenol A of 2.5 µg/L within the quality requirements.

Against this backdrop, awareness of "bisphenol-free" material and product concepts is increasing in parts of industry.

Quality management as the foundation for scalable and reliable implementation

The expansion of the materials portfolio is built on a clear quality framework: ISO 9001 certification has been achieved for the Lommel site in Belgium - an important step in safeguarding processes, responsibilities and quality standards in line with an internationally recognised benchmark.

As part of medical device manufacturing, the Hamburg site meets not only ISO 9001 requirements, but also those of ISO 13485.

Outlook

Aqua free will continue to develop its portfolio of membrane and system solutions with the aim of providing customers - both in established OEM projects and where specific material requirements apply - with robust, well-documented and practical options.



About Aqua free GmbH and Aqua free Industries

Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe's leading manufacturers in the field of water hygiene. Since 1999, this owner-managed company has been setting new standards for drinking water quality and health protection. With innovative filtration and disinfection solutions, Aqua free protects hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industry against waterborne infections and reduces Legionella as well as other micro-organisms. Certifications to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 underline the company's quality standards.

Aqua free Industries specialises in membrane filters and tailored OEM solutions. The company supports customers with services ranging from development through to the implementation of individual drinking water hygiene requirements.

Notes for editors:

• EU: Bisphenol A in food contact materials - Commission Regulation (EU) 2024/3190 (19 December 2024) regulates/restricts the use of BPA and other bisphenols in certain food contact materials and, inter alia, amends the Plastics Regulation (EU) No 10/2011.

• EFSA 2023: BPA re-evaluation - In 2023, EFSA derived a new tolerable daily intake (TDI) for BPA of 0.2 ng/kg body weight/day (plain-language summary).

• EU Drinking Water Directive: parametric value - Directive (EU) 2020/2184 lists a parametric value for bisphenol A of 2.5 µg/L within the quality requirements.

• What is BPA / typical uses - BPA is used, among other things, to manufacture polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins (e.g. coatings/inner lacquers).

