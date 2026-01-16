Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026

PR Newswire
16.01.2026 11:24 Uhr
Michael and Melita Feinstein File Against Guillermo Bueso Concerning Port Development Project

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Feinstein and Melita Feinstein today confirmed that they have filed proceedings in the Commercial Court of the High Court of Justice in London concerning the Stake Bank cruise port development project in Belize.

The claim is brought against Guillermo Bueso Anduray, a Honduran national, and concerns his alleged conduct in relation to Atlantic Bank Limited (ABL) and the financing, control, and subsequent receivership of Stake Bank Enterprise Limited, the project company established to develop Stake Bank Island.

The proceedings allege that Mr Bueso exercised decisive control over ABL and related entities and used that position to orchestrate and direct a course of conduct that included breaches of contractual and fiduciary obligations, improper control over the project's finances, and the wrongful appointment of a receiver. The claim asserts that ABL acted throughout on Mr Bueso's instructions and in his interests, including in circumstances where it is alleged that ABL lacked any lawful basis to enforce security or place the company into receivership.

The claim further alleges that Mr Bueso used nominee structures and affiliated entities to conceal his effective control, while leveraging ABL's position as lender to assume de facto control over the project, ultimately excluding the founders from management and ownership. The proceedings challenge both the legality of ABL's actions and the role played by Mr Bueso in directing and benefitting from those actions.

The claimants allege that the actions complained of resulted in the loss of their shareholding, exclusion from the management of the project, and the frustration of a major infrastructure development of national significance to Belize. They are seeking damages, declaratory relief, and other remedies from the English court.

[A copy of the filed Particulars of Claim is available upon request, subject to applicable legal and procedural considerations.]

Media Contacts:
Parvez Khan
Parvezkhan@ipkeuropeanstrategy.com
Jose Mallea
Jose.mallea@forwardglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michael-and-melita-feinstein-file-against-guillermo-bueso-concerning-port-development-project-302663304.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
