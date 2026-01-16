Doceree Sets the Global Standard for Healthcare Marketing, Building the World's Largest Network of Specialist Medical Publishers

Two AI-powered solutions redefine how 2,000+ specialist medical publishers and healthcare advertisers connect-securely, compliantly, and at scale.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the only AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced a defining industry milestone: the creation of the world's largest network of specialist medical publishers, connecting more than 2,000 premium medical, clinical, and professional publishing platforms with endemic healthcare advertisers through its healthcare-native AI platform suite.

This global network includes some of the most trusted medical publishing brands in the world and represents a fundamental shift in how healthcare media is monetized, measured, and scaled-away from generic ad technology and towards AI-first infrastructure built exclusively for regulated clinical environments.

A Structural Shift in Healthcare Media

Doceree's publisher network milestone is powered by the launch of two breakthrough AI-driven solutions introduced in 2025:

AdManager - the industry's first unified ad management and monetization platform built exclusively for healthcare publishers

- the industry's first unified ad management and monetization platform built for healthcare publishers Premium Programmatic - a programmatic advertising solution powered by patented MeSH Taxonomy, designed to engage physicians at their most critical reading and learning moments

Together, these solutions redefine how publishers unlock demand and how pharmaceutical and life sciences brands reach healthcare professionals-with precision, compliance, and contextual relevance.

As healthcare publishers increasingly outgrew broad-market ad platforms (that were never intended for regulated clinical ecosystems), Doceree's purpose-built approach saw rapid adoption across the world's most trusted medical publishers.

"Partnering with Doceree has been transformative for our global strategy," said Andy May, Global Head of Promotions - Clinical, Springer Nature. "We've strengthened our footprint and seen a clear uplift in yield from endemic advertisers-without compromising trust or experience."

Why Pharma Brands Are Shifting Programmatic Spend to Doceree

What differentiates Doceree's network is not scale alone-it is the healthcare-specific intelligence embedded into every placement. Doceree delivers three advantages traditional programmatic platforms cannot match:

More Reach - Verified, Not Aggregated

2,000+ directly integrated specialist medical platforms

6M+ verified healthcare professionals across 45+ specialties

Direct publisher relationships-no resold or blind inventory

More Context - Precision Built for Medicine

Patented MeSH taxonomy of 7M+ clinical keywords

Real-time contextual targeting aligned with medical content

Deterministic NPI-based identity matching, enhanced with specialty and device-level intelligence

More Formats - Designed for How Physicians Learn

Sponsored scientific content, clinical case studies, and CME partnerships

Programmatically delivered branded articles within trusted environments

Integration with RepTwin, Doceree's AI-powered virtual representative available to physicians 24x7

The result is healthcare marketing that feels useful, credible, and clinically relevant, transforming advertising into meaningful medical dialogue.

"Healthcare marketing has outgrown generic programmatic models," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "What we've built with this publisher network is not just scale, but infrastructure-designed specifically for regulated, clinical environments. By connecting trusted medical publishers directly with endemic healthcare demand, we're setting a new global standard for how meaningful, compliant, and accountable HCP engagement should work."

A Purpose-Built Playground for Healthcare Publishers

For publishers, the shift to healthcare-native technology unlocked capabilities that generic ad platforms could never deliver-especially the ability to activate highly targeted, physician-only campaigns without compromising editorial integrity or user experience.

"AdManager allowed us to activate precision physician campaigns while protecting the reader experience," said Sarah Mayes, Director of Advertising, Taylor & Francis. "Every impression carried intent and value."

Unlike broad-market ad technology that treats healthcare as an edge case, AdManager and Premium Programmatic were engineered from the ground up for healthcare publishing realities.

"A dedicated healthcare ad manager was long overdue-and Doceree delivered," said Nicola Harris, Agency Account Director, Cogora.

A Clear Industry Signal

For publishers, Doceree delivers access to the deepest pool of endemic healthcare demand, higher CPMs, automated compliance monitoring, intelligent inventory management, and streamlined operations-all through a single healthcare-native platform.

"Healthcare publishers have outgrown generic ad platforms," said Vijay Adapala, EVP - Global Supply Partnerships, Doceree. "The growth of our publisher network confirms a clear industry shift toward solutions that prioritize relevance, compliance, and sustainable revenue."

With continued investment in AI, infrastructure, and global partnerships, Doceree plans multiple enhancements to AdManager and Premium Programmatic in 2026-further cementing its leadership in healthcare programmatic marketing.

About Doceree

Doceree is the only AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Our patented AI understands multiple layers of clinical, behavioral, and contextual signals to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging-redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To learn more, visit www.doceree.ai

