Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
[16.01.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.26
|IE000J8RGOJ4
|994,457.00
|USD
|0
|9,977,927.73
|10.0335
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|15.01.26
|IE000P9STSM0
|1,000.00
|MXN
|0
|1,006,478.04
|1006.478
