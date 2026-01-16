The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Issues Market Update And Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Sales Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today provided an update on fertilizer markets and preliminary selected fourth quarter 2025 results.

North American fertilizer demand declined well beyond normal seasonal softness in the fourth quarter, as fall applications were weak due to sustained pressure on grower economics and were exacerbated by an early onset of winter weather that compressed the application window. The market conditions were particularly challenging for phosphates due to lower relative affordability as compared to potash. Overall North America phosphate market shipments are estimated to have been down approximately 20% in the fourth quarter compared to a year ago. North American potash demand was also negatively affected, though only modestly.

The challenging market environment significantly impacted Mosaic fourth quarter performance with phosphate sales volumes at approximately 1.3 million tonnes and potash sales volumes at approximately 2.2 million tonnes.

In the fourth quarter, to respond to weaker demand, Mosaic adjusted its phosphate production plan and product mix, and redirected products to markets with stronger demand, resulting in production volumes that remained consistent with the prior quarter.

Challenging market conditions also weighed on cash flow with fourth quarter results pressured by lower sales and the resulting inventory build.

Brazil's fertilizer market deteriorated further in the fourth quarter, with intensifying credit constraints and heightened supplier competition, driven by an influx of lower-analysis phosphate products from China, which weighed heavily on demand and margins. As a result, Mosaic Fertilizantes' sales volumes fell meaningfully short of expectations. Full year sales volumes were approximately 9 million tonnes-flat year over year, but reflective of the broader market downturn.

Despite the extraordinarily weak fourth quarter, 2026 is positioned to be more constructive. Growers are expected to replenish nutrients removed by last year's strong crop, and additional government support payments are poised to stimulate demand for the North American spring application period. Phosphate markets are balanced to tight, a dynamic that is becoming more evident as spring demand accelerates, and as lower Chinese exports more acutely impact global markets, following that country's announcement of broader and longer-duration phosphate export restrictions that are expected to be in place through at least the first half of the year. Prices have already responded positively to global demand since the start of the year. Potash markets are balanced, and China's early contract settlement is expected to provide greater price stability and supports a positive outlook for Canpotex. Current industry expectations suggest that global phosphate and potash shipments could reach record levels in 2026. In Brazil, credit constraints persist but expanding planted acreage and strong crop yields are expected to support fertilizer demand in 2026 as growers rebuild soil nutrients, potentially setting another record for fertilizer demand in 2026. Importantly, the surge of low analysis phosphate imports from China does not appear likely to repeat itself given the export restrictions noted above.

Taken together, these factors suggest an improving outlook as the year progresses.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release full fourth quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when materials are publicly available on the company's website. On Wednesday, February 25, beginning 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free): +1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number: +1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number: 3126947

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A webcast of the conference call may be accessed through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. An audio replay of the call will be available up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

