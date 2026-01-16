Anzeige
WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 15:47
181,05 Euro
-1,15 % -2,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,35184,1513:20
182,35184,1013:15
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 11:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $759 million or $4.67 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.85 billion or $17.00 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


4Q25


3Q25


4Q24


2025


2024

Earnings Highlights





Net interest income


$ 1,779


$ 1,761


$ 1,728


$ 6,948


$ 6,852

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


11


12


12


44


50

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,790


1,773


1,740


6,992


6,902

Provision for credit losses


125


125


140


505


610

Noninterest income


696


752


657


2,742


2,427

Noninterest expense


1,379


1,363


1,363


5,493


5,359

Net income


759


792


681


2,851


2,588

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


718


754


644


2,699


2,449

Diluted earnings per common share


4.67


4.82


3.86


17.00


14.64

Return on average assets - annualized


1.41 %


1.49 %


1.28 %


1.35 %


1.23 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


10.87


11.45


9.75


10.27


9.54

Average Balance Sheet





Total assets


$ 212,891


$ 211,053


$ 211,853


$ 210,645


$ 211,220

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


17,964


17,739


23,602


18,767


27,244

Investment securities


36,705


36,559


33,679


35,778


30,755

Loans


137,600


136,527


135,723


136,103


134,717

Deposits


165,057


162,706


164,639


163,107


163,423

Borrowings


14,619


15,633


14,228


14,671


15,523

Selected Ratios





(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin


3.69 %


3.68 %


3.58 %


3.67 %


3.58 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


55.1


53.6


56.8


56.0


56.9

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.54


.42


.47


.41


.41

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.53


1.58


1.61


1.53


1.61

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


.90


1.10


1.25


.90


1.25

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


10.84


10.99


11.68


10.84


11.68

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 173.49


$ 170.43


$ 160.90


$ 173.49


$ 160.90


(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2) CET1 capital ratio at December 31, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $17 million in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2025 reflecting loan and deposit growth.
  • Average loans in the recent quarter reflect commercial and industrial, residential real estate and consumer loan growth, partially offset by a nominal reduction in the average balance of commercial real estate loans.
  • Noninterest income reflects higher mortgage banking revenues and trust income in the recent quarter, more than offset by a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025.
  • The increase in noninterest expense reflects higher professional and other services expense, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits expense. A decline in FDIC assessments resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimate associated with certain failed banks was offset by a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation.
  • Reflecting better asset quality metrics and modestly improved macroeconomic forecasts, the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans declined 5 basis points to 1.53% at December 31, 2025.
  • In 2025 M&T increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, repurchased 9% of its outstanding shares and grew tangible equity per common share by 7%. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.84% at December 31, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T finished 2025 with another quarter of strong financial performance. For the full-year 2025, M&T achieved a 16% increase in diluted earnings per common share, meaningfully reduced its level of criticized loans and improved its efficiency ratio while continuing to expand and improve our capabilities. M&T's fundamentals remain strong, positioning the Company for growth as we enter the new year. As we close out 2025, I'd like to thank my colleagues for their unwavering commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:



Investor Relations:

Rajiv Ranjan

716.842.5138


Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)












(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Net operating income


$ 767


$ 798


-4 %


$ 691


11 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.72


4.87


-3


3.92


20

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.49 %


1.56 %




1.35 %



Annualized return on average tangible common

equity


16.24


17.13




14.66



Efficiency ratio


55.1


53.6




56.8



Tangible equity per common share


$ 117.45


$ 115.31


2


$ 109.36


7

______________

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $17.20, compared with $14.88 in 2024. Net operating income was $2.88 billion and $2.63 billion in 2025 and 2024, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2025 was 1.43% and 15.36%, respectively, compared with 1.30% and 14.54%, respectively, in 2024.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Average earning assets


$ 192,366


$ 190,920


1 %


$ 193,106


- %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


135,492


134,283


1


132,313


2

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,790


1,773


1


1,740


3

Yield on average earning assets


5.46 %


5.59 %




5.60 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.51


2.71




2.94



Net interest spread


2.95


2.88




2.66



Net interest margin


3.69


3.68




3.58



Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $17 million, or 1%, in the recent quarter as compared with the third quarter of 2025 and $50 million, or 3%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter reflecting loan and deposit growth and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including a reduction of the negative impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $90 million, or 1%, for the full-year 2025 as compared with 2024 reflecting loan growth and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including a reduction of the negative impact from interest rate swap agreements, as the net interest margin widened 9 basis points.

Average Earning Assets












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 17,964


$ 17,739


1 %


$ 23,602


-24 %

Trading account


97


95


2


102


-5

Investment securities


36,705


36,559


-


33,679


9

Loans











Commercial and industrial


62,257


61,716


1


60,704


3

Real estate - commercial


24,101


24,353


-1


27,896


-14

Real estate - residential


24,765


24,359


2


23,088


7

Consumer


26,477


26,099


1


24,035


10

Total loans


137,600


136,527


1


135,723


1

Total earning assets


$ 192,366


$ 190,920


1


$ 193,106


-

Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting loan growth and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits at banks. Contributing to the increase in average loans in the recent quarter were higher average commercial and industrial loans, including loans to motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, predominantly recreational finance loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Partially offsetting that loan growth was a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $252 million.

Average earning assets decreased $740 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $5.6 billion as liquidity was deployed into investment securities purchases and loan growth. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $1.6 billion, including a rise in loans in the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loans of $1.7 billion and higher average consumer loans of $2.4 billion, reflecting a rise in average balances of recreational finance, automobile loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Partially offsetting those increases in average loans was a $3.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 107,287


$ 104,660


3 %


$ 102,127


5 %

Time deposits


13,586


13,990


-3


15,958


-15

Total interest-bearing deposits


120,873


118,650


2


118,085


2

Short-term borrowings


2,064


2,844


-27


2,563


-19

Long-term borrowings


12,555


12,789


-2


11,665


8

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 135,492


$ 134,283


1


$ 132,313


2

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $1.2 billion from the third quarter of 2025 reflecting growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits that reduced the use of higher cost funding from short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.2 billion from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting higher average interest-bearing deposits that included a $5.2 billion increase in average savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by lower average time deposits of $2.4 billion reflecting maturities. Average borrowings increased modestly.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,252


$ 1,512


-17 %


$ 1,690


-26 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


35


37


-7


35


-1

Total nonperforming assets


1,287


1,549


-17


1,725


-25

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


561


432


30


338


66

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


.90 %


1.10 %




1.25 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,116


$ 2,161


-2


$ 2,184


-3

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.53 %


1.58 %




1.61 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 80


$ 95


-16


$ 60


33












For the period











Provision for loan losses


$ 140


$ 110


27


$ 140


-

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


(15)


15


-


-


-

Total provision for credit losses


125


125


-


140


-11

Net charge-offs


185


146


28


160


16

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.54 %


.42 %




.47 %



_______________

(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in each of the fourth and third quarters of 2025 as compared with $140 million in 2024's final quarter. The provision for credit losses was $505 million in 2025 as compared with $610 million in 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding decreased from 1.61% at December 31, 2024 to 1.58% at September 30, 2025 and 1.53% at December 31, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized loans, predominantly commercial real estate loans. For 2025 and 2024, net charge-offs totaled $553 million and $555 million, respectively, representing.41% of average loans outstanding for each period. Net charge-offs in the final quarter of 2025 reflected three charge-offs totaling $106 million, which had been previously identified by the Company.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 155


$ 147


5 %


$ 117


32 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


140


141


-1


131


6

Trust income


184


181


2


175


5

Brokerage services income


34


34


-1


30


9

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


19


18


1


10


102

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


1


1


-


18


-93

Other revenues from operations


163


230


-29


176


-7

Total


$ 696


$ 752


-7


$ 657


6

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $56 million, or 7%, from 2025's third quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $8 million reflecting higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.
  • Trust income increased $3 million largely due to the Company's global capital markets business.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $67 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and a $12 million gain on sale of equipment leases each in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income rose $39 million, or 6%, as compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $38 million predominantly due to a rise in residential mortgage loan servicing income and higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.
  • Trust income rose $9 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $9 million reflecting an increase in revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • The lower gain on bank investment securities reflects realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Other revenues from operations decreased $13 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by higher merchant discount and credit card fees and letter of credit and other credit-related fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $315 million, or 13%, to $2.74 billion in 2025 as compared with $2.43 billion in 2024, reflecting higher mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, trust income and other revenues from operations. The increase in other revenues from operations included a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio, a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in 2025 and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees, partially offset by higher distributions from M&T's investment in BLG in 2024.

Noninterest Expense












(Dollars in millions)


4Q25


3Q25


Change

4Q25 vs.

3Q25


4Q24


Change

4Q25 vs.

4Q24

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 809


$ 833


-3 %


$ 790


2 %

Equipment and net occupancy


134


129


3


133


-

Outside data processing and software


146


138


6


125


18

Professional and other services


105


81


31


80


30

FDIC assessments


(8)


13


-


24


-

Advertising and marketing


32


23


39


30


7

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


10


10


-


13


-24

Other costs of operations


151


136


12


168


-9

Total


$ 1,379


$ 1,363


1


$ 1,363


1

Noninterest expense rose $16 million, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2025.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $24 million reflecting lower severance-related and other employee benefit expenses.
  • Outside data processing and software costs increased $8 million reflecting higher software maintenance expense and a write-off of certain capitalized project costs due to re-prioritization.
  • Professional and other services expense rose $24 million reflecting legal and review costs.
  • FDIC assessment expense reflects reductions of the estimated special assessment of $29 million in the recent quarter as compared with $8 million in the third quarter of 2025 resulting from decreases in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.
  • Advertising and marketing expense rose $9 million reflecting seasonal campaigns.
  • Other costs of operations increased $15 million reflecting a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation, partially offset by a pension settlement gain of $8 million resulting from the purchase of annuities for plan participants that represented approximately $270 million of the Company's pension benefit obligation, each in the recent quarter, and an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment in the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $16 million, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $19 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $21 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.
  • Professional and other services expense increased $25 million reflecting legal and review costs.
  • FDIC assessment expense declined $32 million reflecting a reduction of the estimated special assessment.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $17 million reflecting vacated facility write-downs and a loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations each in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation in the recent quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest expense aggregated $5.49 billion, up 2% from $5.36 billion in 2024. The $134 million increase in noninterest expenses reflected higher salaries and employee benefits expense, resulting from annual merit and other increases, an increase in medical benefits costs, severance-related costs and higher stock compensation expense, and a rise in outside data processing and software costs, partially offset by lower FDIC assessment expense.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 21.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 22.8% in each of the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024. The lower effective income tax rate in the recent quarter reflects a discrete income tax benefit of $8 million claimed on prior year tax returns. The Company's effective tax rates were 22.8% and 21.8% in 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective income tax rate in 2025 as compared with 2024 reflects the recognition of a discrete tax benefit claimed on a prior year tax return and a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of an income tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. each in 2024, partially offset by the recent quarter discrete income tax benefit.

Capital and Liquidity










4Q25


3Q25


4Q24

CET1


10.84 %

(1)

10.99 %


11.68 %

Tier 1 capital


12.59

(1)

12.49


13.21

Total capital


14.43

(1)

14.35


14.73

Tangible capital - common


8.70


8.79


9.07

______________

(1) Capital ratios at December 31, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $230 million and $39 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.84% as of December 31, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2025 are estimated to be $161.9 billion.

M&T repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $183.30 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $507 million, compared with 2.1 million and 1.0 million shares at an average cost per share of $193.46 and $206.70 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $409 million and $200 million in the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Reflecting loan growth in the recent quarter M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at December 31, 2025 decreased 9 basis points from September 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio requirements ("LCR"), M&T estimates that its LCR on December 31, 2025 was 109%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ425. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Friday January 23, 2026, by calling (800) 695-2185 or (402) 530-9028 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights

















Three Months Ended




Year Ended




December 31,




December 31,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 759


$ 681


12 %


$ 2,851


$ 2,588


10 %

Net income available to common shareholders

718


644


11


2,699


2,449


10

Per common share:












Basic earnings

4.71


3.88


21


17.10


14.71


16

Diluted earnings

4.67


3.86


21


17.00


14.64


16

Cash dividends

1.50


1.35


11


5.70


5.35


7

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted (1)

153,712


166,969


-8


158,791


167,319


-5

Period end (2)

151,840


165,526


-8


151,840


165,526


-8

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.41 %


1.28 %




1.35 %


1.23 %



Average common shareholders' equity

10.87


9.75




10.27


9.54



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,790


$ 1,740


3


$ 6,992


$ 6,902


1

Yield on average earning assets

5.46 %


5.60 %




5.52 %


5.74 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.51


2.94




2.66


3.17



Net interest spread

2.95


2.66




2.86


2.57



Contribution of interest-free funds

.74


.92




.81


1.01



Net interest margin

3.69


3.58




3.67


3.58



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.54


.47




.41


.41



Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$ 767


$ 691


11


$ 2,883


$ 2,630


10

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.72


3.92


20


17.20


14.88


16

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.49 %


1.35 %




1.43 %


1.30 %



Average tangible common equity

16.24


14.66




15.36


14.54



Efficiency ratio

55.1


56.8




56.0


56.9
















At December 31,






Loan quality

2025


2024


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,252


$ 1,690


-26 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

35


35


-1







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,287


$ 1,725


-25







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 561


$ 338


66







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$ 83


$ 69


20







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

543


318


71







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.90 %


1.25 %









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53


1.61









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 201.48


$ 188.01


7







Domestic banking offices

942


955


-1







Full time equivalent employees

22,080


22,101


-







______________________

(1) Includes common stock equivalents.

(2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the

calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Performance










Net income

$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681

Net income available to common shareholders

718


754


679


547


644

Per common share:










Basic earnings

4.71


4.85


4.26


3.33


3.88

Diluted earnings

4.67


4.82


4.24


3.32


3.86

Cash dividends

1.50


1.50


1.35


1.35


1.35

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted (1)

153,712


156,553


160,005


165,047


166,969

Period end (2)

151,840


154,518


156,532


162,552


165,526

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.41 %


1.49 %


1.37 %


1.14 %


1.28 %

Average common shareholders' equity

10.87


11.45


10.39


8.36


9.75

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740

Yield on average earning assets

5.46 %


5.59 %


5.51 %


5.52 %


5.60 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.51


2.71


2.71


2.70


2.94

Net interest spread

2.95


2.88


2.80


2.82


2.66

Contribution of interest-free funds

.74


.80


.82


.84


.92

Net interest margin

3.69


3.68


3.62


3.66


3.58

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.54


.42


.32


.34


.47

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 767


$ 798


$ 724


$ 594


$ 691

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.72


4.87


4.28


3.38


3.92

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.49 %


1.56 %


1.44 %


1.21 %


1.35 %

Average tangible common equity

16.24


17.13


15.54


12.53


14.66

Efficiency ratio

55.1


53.6


55.2


60.5


56.8












December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

Loan quality

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,252


$ 1,512


$ 1,573


$ 1,540


$ 1,690

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

35


37


30


34


35

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,287


$ 1,549


$ 1,603


$ 1,574


$ 1,725

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 561


$ 432


$ 496


$ 384


$ 338

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

83


71


75


69


69

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

543


403


450


368


318

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.90 %


1.10 %


1.16 %


1.14 %


1.25 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53


1.58


1.61


1.63


1.61

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 201.48


$ 197.62


$ 193.99


$ 178.75


$ 188.01

Domestic banking offices

942


942


941


955


955

Full time equivalent employees

22,080


22,383


22,590


22,291


22,101

______________________

(1) Includes common stock equivalents.

(2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the

calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended




Year Ended




December 31,




December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Interest income

$ 2,637


$ 2,707


-3 %


$ 10,486


$ 11,026


-5 %

Interest expense

858


979


-12


3,538


4,174


-15

Net interest income

1,779


1,728


3


6,948


6,852


1

Provision for credit losses

125


140


-11


505


610


-17

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,654


1,588


4


6,443


6,242


3

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

155


117


32


550


436


26

Service charges on deposit accounts

140


131


6


551


514


7

Trust income

184


175


5


724


675


7

Brokerage services income

34


30


9


131


121


8

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

19


10


102


58


39


48

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


18


-93


2


10


-82

Other revenues from operations

163


176


-7


726


632


15

Total other income

696


657


6


2,742


2,427


13

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

809


790


2


3,342


3,162


6

Equipment and net occupancy

134


133


-


525


512


2

Outside data processing and software

146


125


18


558


492


14

Professional and other services

105


80


30


356


344


3

FDIC assessments

(8)


24


-


50


146


-66

Advertising and marketing

32


30


7


102


104


-2

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

10


13


-24


42


53


-21

Other costs of operations

151


168


-9


518


546


-5

Total other expense

1,379


1,363


1


5,493


5,359


2

Income before taxes

971


882


10


3,692


3,310


12

Income taxes

212


201


5


841


722


16

Net income

$ 759


$ 681


12 %


$ 2,851


$ 2,588


10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Interest income

$ 2,637


$ 2,680


$ 2,609


$ 2,560


$ 2,707

Interest expense

858


919


896


865


979

Net interest income

1,779


1,761


1,713


1,695


1,728

Provision for credit losses

125


125


125


130


140

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,654


1,636


1,588


1,565


1,588

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

155


147


130


118


117

Service charges on deposit accounts

140


141


137


133


131

Trust income

184


181


182


177


175

Brokerage services income

34


34


31


32


30

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

19


18


12


9


10

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


1


-


-


18

Other revenues from operations

163


230


191


142


176

Total other income

696


752


683


611


657

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

809


833


813


887


790

Equipment and net occupancy

134


129


130


132


133

Outside data processing and software

146


138


138


136


125

Professional and other services

105


81


86


84


80

FDIC assessments

(8)


13


22


23


24

Advertising and marketing

32


23


25


22


30

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

10


10


9


13


13

Other costs of operations

151


136


113


118


168

Total other expense

1,379


1,363


1,336


1,415


1,363

Income before taxes

971


1,025


935


761


882

Income taxes

212


233


219


177


201

Net income

$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 1,701


$ 1,909


-11 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

17,068


18,873


-10

Trading account

97


101


-4

Investment securities

36,649


34,051


8

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

63,548


61,481


3

Real estate - commercial

23,819


26,764


-11

Real estate - residential

24,874


23,166


7

Consumer

26,461


24,170


9

Total loans

138,702


135,581


2

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,116


2,184


-3

Net loans

136,586


133,397


2

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

64


94


-32

Other assets

12,880


11,215


15

Total assets

$ 213,510


$ 208,105


3 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 46,509


$ 46,020


1 %

Interest-bearing deposits

120,400


115,075


5

Total deposits

166,909


161,095


4

Short-term borrowings

2,149


1,060


103

Long-term borrowings

10,911


12,605


-13

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,364


4,318


1

Total liabilities

184,333


179,078


3

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,834


2,394


18

Common

26,343


26,633


-1

Total shareholders' equity

29,177


29,027


1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 213,510


$ 208,105


3 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 1,701


$ 1,950


$ 2,128


$ 2,109


$ 1,909

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

17,068


16,751


19,297


20,656


18,873

Trading account

97


95


93


96


101

Investment securities

36,649


36,864


35,568


35,137


34,051

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

63,548


61,887


61,660


60,596


61,481

Real estate - commercial

23,819


24,046


24,567


25,867


26,764

Real estate - residential

24,874


24,662


24,117


23,284


23,166

Consumer

26,461


26,379


25,772


24,827


24,170

Total loans

138,702


136,974


136,116


134,574


135,581

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,116


2,161


2,197


2,200


2,184

Net loans

136,586


134,813


133,919


132,374


133,397

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

64


74


84


93


94

Other assets

12,880


12,265


12,030


11,391


11,215

Total assets

$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 46,509


$ 44,994


$ 47,485


$ 49,051


$ 46,020

Interest-bearing deposits

120,400


118,432


116,968


116,358


115,075

Total deposits

166,909


163,426


164,453


165,409


161,095

Short-term borrowings

2,149


2,059


2,071


1,573


1,060

Long-term borrowings

10,911


12,928


12,380


10,496


12,605

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,364


4,136


4,155


3,852


4,318

Total liabilities

184,333


182,549


183,059


181,330


179,078

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,834


2,394


2,394


2,394


2,394

Common

26,343


26,334


26,131


26,597


26,633

Total shareholders' equity

29,177


28,728


28,525


28,991


29,027

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


Year Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31, 2025 from


December 31,


Change


2025


2025


2024


September 30,


December 31,


2025


2024


in

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2025


2024


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 17,964


3.98 %


$ 17,739


4.43 %


$ 23,602


4.80 %


1 %


-24 %


$ 18,767


4.35 %


$ 27,244


5.33 %


-31 %

Trading account

97


3.42


95


3.48


102


3.37


2


-5


96


3.45


102


3.42


-6

Investment securities (1)

36,705


4.17


36,559


4.13


33,679


3.88


-


9


35,778


4.03


30,755


3.64


16

Loans:


























Commercial and industrial

62,257


6.22


61,716


6.45


60,704


6.56


1


3


61,520


6.36


58,871


6.90


4

Real estate - commercial

24,101


6.21


24,353


6.35


27,896


6.25


-1


-14


25,004


6.26


30,271


6.32


-17

Real estate - residential

24,765


4.60


24,359


4.59


23,088


4.45


2


7


24,001


4.54


23,056


4.36


4

Consumer

26,477


6.58


26,099


6.60


24,035


6.65


1


10


25,578


6.58


22,519


6.63


14

Total loans

137,600


6.00


136,527


6.14


135,723


6.17


1


1


136,103


6.08


134,717


6.31


1

Total earning assets

192,366


5.46


190,920


5.59


193,106


5.60


1


-


190,744


5.52


192,818


5.74


-1

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,465




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

69




79




100




-12


-31


82




120




-32

Other assets

11,991




11,589




10,182




3


18


11,354




9,817




16

Total assets

$ 212,891




$ 211,053




$ 211,853




1 %


- %


$ 210,645




$ 211,220




- %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits


























Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 107,287


2.04 %


$ 104,660


2.23 %


$ 102,127


2.44 %


3 %


5 %


$ 104,385


2.17 %


$ 97,824


2.57 %


7 %

Time deposits

13,586


3.18


13,990


3.38


15,958


3.95


-3


-15


14,020


3.39


18,339


4.26


-24

Total interest-bearing deposits

120,873


2.17


118,650


2.36


118,085


2.64


2


2


118,405


2.32


116,163


2.84


2

Short-term borrowings

2,064


4.21


2,844


4.50


2,563


4.93


-27


-19


2,774


4.45


4,440


5.45


-38

Long-term borrowings

12,555


5.51


12,789


5.59


11,665


5.57


-2


8


11,897


5.61


11,083


5.76


7

Total interest-bearing liabilities

135,492


2.51


134,283


2.71


132,313


2.94


1


2


133,076


2.66


131,686


3.17


1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

44,184




44,056




46,554




-


-5


44,702




47,260




-5

Other liabilities

4,245




4,131




4,279




3


-1


4,063




4,222




-4

Total liabilities

183,921




182,470




183,146




1


-


181,841




183,168




-1

Shareholders' equity

28,970




28,583




28,707




1


1


28,804




28,052




3

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 212,891




$ 211,053




$ 211,853




1 %


- %


$ 210,645




$ 211,220




- %

Net interest spread



2.95




2.88




2.66








2.86




2.57



Contribution of interest-free funds



.74




.80




.92








.81




1.01



Net interest margin



3.69 %




3.68 %




3.58 %








3.67 %




3.58 %



_______________

(1) Yields on investment securities for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflect $18 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the

acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data








Net income








Net income

$ 759


$ 681


$ 2,851


$ 2,588

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

8


10


32


42

Net operating income

$ 767


$ 691


$ 2,883


$ 2,630

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.67


$ 3.86


$ 17.00


$ 14.64

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.05


.06


.20


.24

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.72


$ 3.92


$ 17.20


$ 14.88

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,379


$ 1,363


$ 5,493


$ 5,359

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(13)


(42)


(53)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,369


$ 1,350


$ 5,451


$ 5,306

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,369


$ 1,350


$ 5,451


$ 5,306

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,790


$ 1,740


$ 6,992


$ 6,902

Other income

696


657


2,742


2,427

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


18


2


10

Denominator

$ 2,485


$ 2,379


$ 9,732


$ 9,319

Efficiency ratio

55.1 %


56.8 %


56.0 %


56.9 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets








Average assets

$ 212,891


$ 211,853


$ 210,645


$ 211,220

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(69)


(100)


(82)


(120)

Deferred taxes

22


29


24


33

Average tangible assets

$ 204,379


$ 203,317


$ 202,122


$ 202,668

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 28,970


$ 28,707


$ 28,804


$ 28,052

Preferred stock

(2,691)


(2,394)


(2,468)


(2,344)

Average common equity

26,279


26,313


26,336


25,708

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(69)


(100)


(82)


(120)

Deferred taxes

22


29


24


33

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,767


$ 17,777


$ 17,813


$ 17,156

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 213,510


$ 208,105





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(64)


(94)





Deferred taxes

20


28





Total tangible assets

$ 205,001


$ 199,574





Total common equity








Total equity

$ 29,177


$ 29,027





Preferred stock

(2,834)


(2,394)





Common equity

26,343


26,633





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(64)


(94)





Deferred taxes

20


28





Total tangible common equity

$ 17,834


$ 18,102





_______________

(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

8


6


8


10


10

Net operating income

$ 767


$ 798


$ 724


$ 594


$ 691

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.67


$ 4.82


$ 4.24


$ 3.32


$ 3.86

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.05


.05


.04


.06


.06

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.72


$ 4.87


$ 4.28


$ 3.38


$ 3.92

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,379


$ 1,363


$ 1,336


$ 1,415


$ 1,363

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(10)


(9)


(13)


(13)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740

Other income

696


752


683


611


657

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


1


-


-


18

Denominator

$ 2,485


$ 2,524


$ 2,405


$ 2,318


$ 2,379

Efficiency ratio

55.1 %


53.6 %


55.2 %


60.5 %


56.8 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 212,891


$ 211,053


$ 210,261


$ 208,321


$ 211,853

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(69)


(79)


(89)


(92)


(100)

Deferred taxes

22


24


26


27


29

Average tangible assets

$ 204,379


$ 202,533


$ 201,733


$ 199,791


$ 203,317

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,970


$ 28,583


$ 28,666


$ 28,998


$ 28,707

Preferred stock

(2,691)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Average common equity

26,279


26,189


26,272


26,604


26,313

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(69)


(79)


(89)


(92)


(100)

Deferred taxes

22


24


26


27


29

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,767


$ 17,669


$ 17,744


$ 18,074


$ 17,777

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(64)


(74)


(84)


(93)


(94)

Deferred taxes

20


23


25


26


28

Total tangible assets

$ 205,001


$ 202,761


$ 203,060


$ 201,789


$ 199,574

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 29,177


$ 28,728


$ 28,525


$ 28,991


$ 29,027

Preferred stock

(2,834)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Common equity

26,343


26,334


26,131


26,597


26,633

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(64)


(74)


(84)


(93)


(94)

Deferred taxes

20


23


25


26


28

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,834


$ 17,818


$ 17,607


$ 18,065


$ 18,102

_______________

(1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

