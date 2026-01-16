NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Reports Exploration Target Drill Results Highlighting Expansion Potential at Andesite Breccia

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) reports the final drill results from its 2025 exploration at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. The final three holes of the eighteen-hole drill program were focused on areas outside the main Kwanika Central deposit with one hole successfully advancing the Andesite Breccia target and highlighting its potential for expansion to the northwest and at depth. The results were encouraging and will be followed up in a planned 2026 drill program.

The first fifteen holes drilled at the Kwanika Central deposit, previously reported as part of the 2025 drill program, have been fully incorporated into geological model. The Company is actively advancing work toward delivering an updated mineral resource in the first quarter of the year.

Hole K-25-279 drilled at the Andesite Breccia target, located 600 metres north of the Kwanika Central deposit, was designed to build on a positive historical result from hole K-08-122 which intersected 76.2 metres grading 0.42% Cu and 0.06 g/t Au (0.48% copper equivalent1, "CuEq"). The single follow-up drill hole was completed to determine the direction and continuity of the mineralization. The new hole successfully intersected the interpreted mineralized zone and extended it by approximately 90 metres to the southeast. The hole returned a copper-dominant intercept of 43.6 metres grading 0.17% Cu and 0.03 Au (0.21% CuEq).

As part of the broader evaluation of the Andesite Breccia target, it was noted that historical hole K-22-247, located 280 metres north of K-25-279, contained an undisclosed low-grade palladium intersection of 0.17 g/t Pd over 80 metres. While the relationship between this palladium intersection and the Andesite Breccia target is not yet understood, palladium is associated with the higher-grade copper and gold mineralization at the Company's flagship Kwanika Central deposit. As a result, palladium may represent an additional exploration vector to help guide a planned 2026 drill program aimed at further defining the potential of the Andesite Breccia target, particularly to the northwest and at depth.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "These drill holes represent the final three holes reported from our 2025 exploration program at Kwanika. Overall, the program was highly successful in achieving its objectives and very informative as we develop our 2026 drilling strategy. At the Kwanika Central and Pit zones, drilling exceeded expectations by demonstrating continuity of higher-grade2 zones over significant widths. Our exploration targeting and drilling identified the potential and understanding of the Andesite Breccia target. With the 2025 drill results now complete, we remain focused on delivering a higher-quality mineral resource to support the potential for a more capital-efficient and economically compelling combined open pit and underground development plan. This work is expected to be reflected in an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") planned for mid 2026, that will aim to improve upon the 2023 PEA3."

A plan view of the updated Andesite Breccia target reflecting hole K-25-279, its potential expansion to the northwest, and historical holes is presented in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Plan View of Andesite Breccia with K-25-279 and Historical Drill Hole Locations





The 2025 drill program also tested the Transfer Target, located approximately 300 metres south of the Kwanika Central deposit. Two holes were completed to evaluate a surface IP chargeability, however, neither hole returned significant assay results. Hole K-25-285 intersected disseminated pyrite mineralization, which is interpreted to be the source of the IP response. Hole K-25-288 intersected a healed fault zone at depth potentially representing an important southeast trending structure, providing valuable geological information to refine future exploration targeting in the area.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added: "This year's exploration drilling successfully evaluated both the Andesite Breccia and Transfer targets. Results from the program have upgraded Andesite Breccia Target into a three-dimensional mineralized zone with near-surface potential that remains open towards the northwest and at depth. In contrast, drilling at the Transfer Target, indicated that the IP anomaly was caused by disseminated pyrite, leading to the target being downgraded. With the 2025 drill results incorporated into our geological model, including the three holes in this release, we are defining new exploration targets and look forward to integrating them into an expanded exploration program for 2026 that remains focused on infilling and expanding the Kwanika Central deposit."

Kwanika Exploration Targets and Drill Hole Details

On September 2, 2025, NorthWest announced that its 2025 exploration drilling program was underway at it 100% owned Kwanika project. The exploration work included drilling at the known Kwanika Central deposit and two exploration targets: the Transfer and Andesite Breccia targets.

The objective of the drilling at the Transfer target was to test a near surface IP chargeability proximal to favourable alteration and anomalous gold values identified in previous drilling. At the Andesite Breccia, the objective was to determine the orientation of a mineralized zone identified from a historical drill hole.

The hole locations for the Transfer target (K-25-285 and K-25-288) and the Andesite Breccia target (K-25-279) relative to the entire drill 2025 program is presented in Figure 2 below. Mineralized intercepts and collar locations are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2 for both the 2025 drilling and the historical drill holes referenced in this press release.

Figure 2: Plan View of 2025 Program Drill Hole Location





A summary of the geological aspects of holes K-25-279, K-25-285 and K-25-288 drilled in 2025 are presented below. In addition, geological aspects of historical drill holes K-08-122 and K-22-247 are presented below for additional context.

Andesite Breccia:

Hole K-25-279: The hole was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 230° azimuth at a -50° dip to a depth of 347 metres. The purpose of the hole was a follow-up to K-08-122 to determine continuity and orientation of mineralization, located about 700 meters northwest of the Kwanika Central deposit.

After drilling through 46 meters of overburden and 124 meters of post mineral sedimentary cover the hole immediately intersected mineralization. This intersection is interpreted to correlate with K-08-122 and returned a copper dominate mineralized interval over 44 metres (38 metre true width) hosted in a silicified andesite breccia containing vein and stockwork hosted pyrite. The alteration intensity of the zone increases to 218 meters depth where it is terminated by a fault, followed by a diorite breccia to the end of the hole.

Hole K-25-279 expanded the Andesite Breccia Zone 90 meters to the southeast and defined its trend as 230° azimuth, which explains why other holes missed it and importantly that is open along strike towards the northwest and at depth. While copper mineralization is stronger in K-08-122 the alteration is stronger in this hole. The mineralization also appears to be cut-off by post mineral sediments in the hole. The hole achieved its objective of defining the orientation of mineralization that will guide future programs to outline this new zone.

Hole K-22-247: While assessing Andesite Breccia results and context it was noted that K-22-247 hosted an undisclosed palladium intersection. This hole was collared 280 meters north of K-25-279 was drilled on 0° azimuth at a -68° dip to a depth of 788 metres. Starting at 428 meters depth, the hole intersected weak palladium mineralization over 80 meters (unknown true width) hosted in a coarse-grained magnetite bearing propylitic altered mela-gabbro associated with a deep induced polarization high, and resistivity low, anomaly. The relationship between this intersection and the Andesite Breccia Zone is unknown, however, palladium is associated with copper and gold mineralization at the Kwanika Central deposit. Potentially, altered gabbro could be the source of copper and gold mineralization. Palladium has been systematically assayed at the project only since 2022 with some selective coverage in 2021 and may serve as both a potential payable credit and as an exploration vector.

Transfer Target:

Hole K-25-285: The hole was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 110° azimuth at a -45° dip to a depth of 347 metres. The purpose of the hole was to test a near surface induced polarization anomaly 300 meters south of the Kwanika Central deposit.

After drilling through 42 meters of overburden and 106 meters of post mineral sedimentary cover the hole intersected andesite. At 200 meters the hole intersected tectonic breccia with abundant pyrite. Starting at 219 meters the hole intersected alternating intervals of chlorite altered diorite and potassic altered monzodiorite, the later associated with pyrite mineralization. At 339 meters the hole intersected strong potassic alteration logged as monzonite.

No significant values were returned from assay results.

Hole K-25-285 intersected pyrite mineralization associated with potassic alteration, however, returned no significant assay values. The disseminated pyrite in the hole likely explains the induced polarization anomaly.

Hole K-25-288: The hole was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 150° azimuth at a -55° dip to a depth of 374 metres. The purpose of the hole was to determine if potassic alteration trends towards the southwest in this area, aligned with both a topographic linear depression and offsets in geophysical trends.

After drilling through 33 meters of overburden and 134 meters of post mineral sedimentary cover the hole intersected hematite altered andesite. At 195 meters the hole intersected propylitic altered diorite with short sections of potassic alteration. At 320 meters the hole intersected monzodiorite with alternating potassic and propylitic altered sections, including a section between 350-352m of a healed brittle deformation (fault zone) with biotite alteration at high-angle to core. The hole ended in a late monzonite feldspar porphyry intrusive (dyke).

No significant values were returned from assay results.

Hole K-25-288 demonstrated short intervals of potassic alteration extend into the area. Of note, a healed fault zone at 351 meters at a high angle to the core, may represent an important southeast trending structure.

Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release4 5

Hole From To Length Target Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Pd Host Rocks (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) (g/t) 2025 Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release K-25-279 174.0 217.6 43.6 Andesite Breccia 0.17 0.03 1.46 0.21 37.8 0.00 Silicified Andesite Including 192.0 202.0 10.0 Andesite Breccia 0.21 0.08 1.76 0.30 8.7 0.01 Silicified Andesite And 212.0 217.6 5.6 Andesite Breccia 0.27 0.03 1.83 0.31 4.8 0.00 Silicified Andesite K-25-285 - - - Transfer - - - - - No Significant Value K-25-288 - - - Transfer - - - - - No Significant Value Previously Disclosed Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release K-08-1226 113.2 189.4 76.2 Andesite Breccia 0.42 0.06 0.48 0.48 53.9 - Propylitic Altered Andesite Breccia Including 142.2 172.8 30.6 Andesite Breccia 0.64 0.09 0.38 0.72 21.6 - Sericitic Altered Andesite Breccia K-22-2477 428.0 508.0 80.0 Deep IP High/Res Low Anomaly 0.01 0.00 0.13 0.02 Unknown 0.17 Propylitic Altered Magnetite Gabbro Including 496.8 508.0 11.2 Deep IP High/Res Low Anomaly 0.01 0.00 0.17 0.01 Unknown 0.21 Propylitic Altered Magnetite Gabbro



Table 2: Drill Collar Information8

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length 2025 Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release K-25-279 351201 6157296 1004 230 -50 347 K-25-285 351449 6155784 985 110 -45 347 K-25-288 351438 6155786 986 150 -55 374 Previously Disclosed Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release K-08-122 351090 6157292 1007 260 -65 464 K-25-247 351119 6157564 1013 0 -68 788



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of NorthWest

"Paul Olmsted"

CEO, NorthWest Copper

1 CuEq assumes metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

2 "High-grade", "higher-grade" or "strong intercepts" in this news release means intervals or grades greater than 1.0% CuEq.

3 NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

6 See "Kwanika Project Technical Report NI-43-101" with effective date of April 8,

2009, P.7-7 filed under the Company's+ profile at www.sedarplus.com

7 See October 24, 2022 news release

8 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

