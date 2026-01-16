Oxford PV CEO David Ward spoke with pv magazine about the prospects of its company and the perovksite-silicon tandem PV technology at the WFES event in Abu Dhabi. He said Oxford PV is expanding manufacturing beyond Germany while focusing on global licensing partnerships.Germany-based perovskite solar specialist Oxford PV plans to bring its perovskite-silicon tandem solar products to mass production in 2028, driven primarily by improvements in tandem reliability and continued gains in power conversion efficiency. "We are targeting a 1% annual increase in module efficiency through 2032," Oxford ...

