Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
WKN: 908217 | ISIN: US48020Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 4J2
16.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
BharathCloud appoints JLL as advisory partner for USD 100 million AI-ready sovereign cloud investment

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BharathCloud has appointed JLL as an advisory partner to facilitate the build of AI-ready sovereign cloud infrastructure across major cities in India and select international locations.

BharathCloud and JLL leadership pose together to mark their strategic partnership for building AI-ready sovereign cloud infrastructure across India

BharathCloud intends to invest up to USD 100 million over the next five years, subject to board approvals, financing arrangements, regulatory clearances, and prevailing market conditions. As part of this arrangement, JLL will serve as exclusive advisory partner, supporting BharathCloud in colocation site identification, design consultancy, and portfolio optimization. Together, the companies aim to deliver world-class edge cloud infrastructure in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as Tier-II and Tier-III locations.

Building on its previous partnership with DE-CIX India, a leading global interconnection platform, BharathCloud is now strengthening its alliance with JLL for cloud centre development. This strategic move marks the creation of a fully functional Digital Triangle in India for the first time, unlocking unprecedented value. By integrating DE-CIX's globally recognized interconnection ecosystem with BharathCloud's secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure, this alliance empowers businesses to scale efficiently while actively shaping the future of digital connectivity in India.

Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, said, "This strategic partnership with JLL is a key milestone in advancing India-first, enterprise-grade AI cloud infrastructure. Together, we will roll out sovereign, AI-powered cloud centres starting with at least two in every metro and expanding into Tier-II and Tier-III cities while ensuring top-tier security, scalability, operational efficiency, and compliance with India's data sovereignty requirements."

Rachit Mohan, APAC Lead - Data Centre Colocation Leasing, JLL, said: "The cloud centre market is experiencing a boost as India's data centre landscape, with capacity set to surge from 1.25 GW in 2025 to an impressive 10.5 GW by 2035-an eightfold increase in just one decade. The convergence of AI infrastructure buildouts, cloud market expansion, 5G deployment, and government-led digital initiatives is creating a perfect storm of opportunity, establishing India not just as a regional powerhouse but as a critical hub in the global cloud centre ecosystem where scalable and sustainable infrastructure development is redefining the digital economy."

About BharathCloud: https://www.bharathcloud.com

About JLL: jll.com

About JLL India: https://www.jll.com/en-in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863448/BharathCloud_JLL_leadership.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bharathcloud-appoints-jll-as-advisory-partner-for-usd-100-million-ai-ready-sovereign-cloud-investment-302663384.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
