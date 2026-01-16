Anzeige
Indizes
WKN: A3E3N6 | ISIN: KYG7611S1075 | Ticker-Symbol: Y7L
16.01.2026
RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.: RoboSense Ranked No.1 in Global 3D LiDAR Sales Volume for Robotic Lawn Mowers

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (02498 HKEX), a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, has been ranked No.1 in the 2025 3D LiDAR Sales Volume for Global Robotic Lawn Mowers by OFweek. Leveraging the generational-leading advantages of its digital LiDAR, such as the E1R, RoboSense has established deep partnerships with multiple global leading robotic lawn mower companies, including Mammotion and Segway Navimow. These collaborations have set a new benchmark for the next-generation boundary-free intelligent robotic lawn mowers driving industry development.

RoboSense's strong performance in the robotic lawn mower segment also drove record-breaking sales growth of its LiDAR products in the robotics sector in 2025, achieving an annual sales volume of 303,000 units-a year-on-year increase of 1141.8%. According to the Gaogong Industry Research Institute (GGII), "2025 Sales Volume Ranking of 3D LiDAR for Robotics in China," RoboSense ranked No.1 for LiDAR sales volume in the robotics sector, demonstrating leadership across both niche segments and the overall robotics market.

2025 LiDAR Sales Volume in the GlobalRobotic Lawn Mower Market

The robotic lawn mower segment was the fastest-growing robot category in 2025. According to IDC, in the first half of 2025 alone, global shipments of robotic lawn mowers reached 2.343 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 327.2%. In this process, RoboSense's digital LiDAR, leveraging its self-developed SPAD-SoC and VCSEL digital chip architecture for high performance and reliability, has become a key driver in enabling perception upgrades and supporting market growth for robotic lawn mowers.

The E1R, the world's first fully solid-state digital LiDAR for robotics, features a 90° ultra-wide vertical FOV and 144 beams, allowing precise detection of small ground obstacles, terrain changes, and fence edges-facilitating accurate localization, mapping, and navigation for robotic lawn mowers. Its fully solid-state design ensures resilience to vibration, bumps, and shocks, improving operational stability on rough terrain by up to three times. Built to automotive-grade standards, the E1R has passed more than 60 reliability tests, including UV aging, salt spray, and electromagnetic compatibility, and can reliably operate in harsh conditions such as rain and dust. With an outdoor service life of up to 8 years, far exceeding industry standards, it serves as the optimal perception partner for all-weather, all-condition robotic lawn mower operation.

Product Introduction - E1R

Leveraging its leading digital LiDAR products, RoboSense has become a core partner for multiple global leading robotic lawn mower companies. As the global market penetration of robotic lawn mowers continues to grow, the application of LiDAR is expected to enter a new phase of rapid expansion, with RoboSense poised to capitalize on its first-mover advantage and lead the way into the next era of strong growth.

Source:

OFWEEK, "2025 Global 3D LiDAR Sales Volume Ranking for Robotic Lawn Mowers"

Gaogong Industry Research Institute (GGII), "2025 Sales Volume Ranking of 3D LiDAR for Robotics in China"

About RoboSense

RoboSense (02498 HKEX), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotics technology company that supplies core components and solutions for the robotics market, committed to "Become the global leader in robotics technology platforms." Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hong Kong; Stuttgart in Germany; Detroit and Silicon Valley in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863453/2025_LiDAR_Sales_Volume_Global_Robotic_Lawn_Mower_Market.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863454/Product_Introduction___E1R.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robosense-ranked-no1-in-global-3d-lidar-sales-volume-for-robotic-lawn-mowers-302663392.html

