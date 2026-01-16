Anzeige
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
WKN: A4150J | ISIN: US90177C2008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.01.26 | 22:00
1,540 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Strategic Corporate Update Event for Investors, Analysts, and Media

Conference Call to be held Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it will host a strategic corporate update event for investors, analysts, and members of the media on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

During the event, Company management plans to provide an overview of key corporate initiatives and strategic partnership developments.

Interested parties can register to attend the Zoom conference using the following link:

  • https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-jGRkkY4SIWMGXeH-KDonA

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the intended subject matter of the strategic corporate update event. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-co.-to-host-strategic-corporate-update-event-fo-1127633

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
