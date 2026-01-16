In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM)-the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China-was assessed at $18.728/kg, or $0.039/W, marking a 2.23% week-on-week increase, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on January 13. The current global polysilicon trade landscape remains characterized by a mix of long-term contracts at relatively stable prices and spot transactions exhibiting wide price dispersion. This week's increase in assessed ...

