Today KNIME announced that Michael Berthold, Founder and CEO, is stepping down from the role. Trevor Kaufman, a seasoned CEO with a proven track record in scaling high-growth SaaS businesses, has been appointed to lead the company into its next phase.

"It's been an incredible journey to lead KNIME from the idea of democratizing data science to a company with a product our customers love, hundreds of thousands of users, and a remarkable team," said Michael Berthold, former CEO at KNIME. "We've built a company with a thriving community, amazing customers, and a market-leading product that keeps getting better. I believe Trevor is uniquely suited to keep scaling the business to even greater achievements."

Michael Berthold led KNIME from inception, shaping not just the technology and the business, but also a loyal community of users, customers, and partners, and a distinctive people-first culture of excellence and dedication. While stepping away from day-to-day operations, he will remain a shareholder and a trusted advisor during the transition and beyond.

Trevor most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Piano, a New York-based SaaS business focused on site analytics and optimization for media and publishing companies. As CEO of Piano, Trevor grew the business from inception to 570 staff operating in fourteen countries, with clients as diverse as The Wall Street Journal in New York, the BBC in London, Rabobank in the Netherlands, and ANA in Japan.

Trevor came to Piano in 2012 after serving as CEO of Possible Worldwide, a 1,300-person global digital network he created within WPP, with clients including P&G, Google, Target, Starwood, and Bank of America. Possible resulted from the merger of several WPP agencies, including Schematic, a digital agency that Trevor founded in 1999 and sold to WPP in 2007.

"I'm thrilled to join KNIME at such an exciting inflection point," said Trevor Kaufman, KNIME's new CEO. "The foundation that Michael has built the product, the momentum, the culture is exceptional. My goal is to preserve and leverage that culture while helping the team scale to meet the growing opportunity in front of us."

Michael Berthold added, "I'm excited to see where KNIME goes from here. Over the past years we have completely revamped our software and built a strong basis for the future of data work in the era of agentic AI. The team, the product in this market have amazing potential. I'll be cheering from the sidelines."

To learn more about KNIME visit KNIME.com.

About KNIME

KNIME helps everybody make sense of data.

Its free and open-source KNIME Analytics Platform enables anyone--whether they come from a business, technical or data background-to intuitively work with data, every day. Beginners can learn data science through its low-code, visual interface, while more seasoned data experts can also take advantage of advanced analytic techniques, integration with scripting languages, ML libraries, and other tools of choice. The intuitive, yet powerful software thus serves as a common ground for all skill levels and disciplines, empowering knowledge-sharing to drive innovation in the practical applications of data science.

KNIME Business Hub is the commercial complement to KNIME Analytics Platform and enables users to collaborate on data science and share insights across the organization. KNIME Business Hub includes a secure environment in which a team, a department or an entire organization can share and re-use workflows and build up a repository of proven solutions and best practices for data science. Organizations can use KNIME Business Hub to centrally manage and deploy their analytical solutions at scale as REST APIs, dynamic reports, or self-service data apps, making data-driven decisioning accessible to all.

Together, the products support the complete data science lifecycle, allowing teams at all levels of analytics readiness to support the operationalization of data and to build a scalable data science practice.

KNIME users of all experience levels are further supported in their data science upskilling journey, thanks to the resources, pre-built workflows and extensions built by KNIME and the wider KNIME open source community of 300,000+ contributors. KNIME's open approach ensures users can continuously work with all the bleeding edge techniques and data sources in the same intuitive environment, today and in years to come.

