ITHAX Acquisition Corp III Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing January 20, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITHAX Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ: ITHAU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing January 20, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "ITHA" and "ITHAW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ITHAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp III

ITHAX Acquisition Corp III (www.ithaxacquisition.com) is a newly organized blank check company sponsored by Orestes Fintiklis, founder of Ithaca Capital Partners, a private equity manager. Orestes Fintiklis was also sponsor and Chief Executive Officer of ITHAX Acquisition Corp.

