The South African energy utility is seeking applicants to provide design and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance services for a solar PV plant at its Duvha Power Station with a minimum 17 MW AC capacity and a maximum evacuation capacity of 30 MW AC on a site with an environmentally authorized land of 35.2 hectares.Eskom Holdings SOC has launched a tender for the provision of design, engineering, procurement, construction, construction management, start-up, commissioning, performance testing, operator and maintenance (O&M) training, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...