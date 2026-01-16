Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) (the "Company") today announced that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 21, 2026.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on January 21, 2026. The live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community with the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's Chairman, Moishe Gubin, in real time.

Mr. Gubin will deliver a corporate presentation followed by a live question-and-answer session. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or to ask questions during the event. Mr. Gubin will address as many questions as time permits.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. will be presenting at 9:40 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

To register for the conference and receive event updates, please visit: Emerging Growth Conference 89 - 1717095

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference A link will be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office in a time-efficient manner. The Conference focuses on companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and long-term growth potential.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts and take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent company of OptimumBank, formed in 2004. OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development and social progress through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.



SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280405

Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.