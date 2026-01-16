Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41F1N | ISIN: KYG8726A1067 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.01.26 | 16:00
8,000 US-Dollar
-3,61 % -0,300
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHCREATE GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHCREATE GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Singapore Software Firm TechCreate Rings NYSE Bell after IPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 16th

  • Equities are higher this morning, lifted by tech enthusiasm, with chipmakers leading gains after Taiwan Semiconductor's upbeat outlook and news of a U.S.-Taiwan trade deal involving at least $250B in Taiwanese chip and tech investment in U.S. production
  • The stock rally is broadening, as the small-cap Russell 2000 climbs too; experts say more stocks could benefit in the new year thanks to continued economic resilience.
  • Tune in to NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET as Tech-Create Group celebrates its NYSE American IPO; CEO Heng Hai Lim will join to discuss the company's real-time payments, digital banking, and cybersecurity solutions.

Opening Bell
TechCreate Group celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Legendary New York Knicks Alumni tip-off the franchise's Alumni Homecoming Weekend

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863513/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_16.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5721785/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--singapore-software-firm-techcreate-rings-nyse-bell-after-ipo-302663440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.