In the Green - Premarket Gainers

TechCreate Group Ltd. (TCGL) - up 99% at $205.71 VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - up 74% at $2.96 La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) - up 55% at $4.66 Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) - up 23% at $668.13 Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) - up 19% at $4.76 BUUU Group Limited (BUUU)- up 16% at $10.86 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - up 11% at $111.64 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - up 10% at $419.58 Chanson International Holding (CHSN) - up 10% at $2.15 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) - up 9% at $2.20

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) - down 43% at $5.70 Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 32% at $35.56 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) - down 21% at $117.50 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) - down 19% at $24.05 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 19% at $5.23 Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) - down 18% at $3.43 Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) - down 16% at $3.44 Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER) - down 15% at $3.03 Namib Minerals (NAMM) - down 11% at $5.00 ZeroStack Corp. (ZSTK) - down 6% at $11.00

For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.