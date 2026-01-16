AMICO, a Portfolio Company of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, Expands Metal Perforating & Fabrication Capabilities With Acquisition of Accurate Perforating Co., Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Pacific Avenue's Alabama Metal Industries Corporation ("AMICO") has announced the acquisition of Accurate Perforating Co., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Accurate Metal Fabricating, LLC ("Accurate"), a comprehensive metal fabrication platform serving critical high growth applications across North America. Accurate operates out of two strategically located facilities in Chicago, delivering perforated and fabricated metal solutions to customers in data centers, EV charging, HVAC, filtration, power generation, and architectural building products.

"This acquisition demonstrates Pacific Avenue's commitment to long term value creation at our portfolio company, AMICO," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "We are excited to welcome Accurate to the AMICO platform. We will continue to invest in AMICO to ensure we meet the needs of our customers by continuously improving product quality, expanding our product offering, and executing on growth strategies including new product development and highly complementary M&A."

Pacific Avenue acquired AMICO in 2021 as a carve-out from Gibraltar Industries and has overseen significant transformation through organic initiatives and add on acquisitions.

"We are excited to join forces with AMICO, a recognized leader in expanded and perforated metal products," said Larry Cohen, Chairman of Accurate. "Our team is proud of the proprietary perforating expertise we've built over 80+ years, and we look forward to leveraging AMICO's scale and resources to accelerate growth and better serve our customers."

Under Pacific Avenue's ownership, AMICO has seen significant transformation through both organic and inorganic growth, evolving into an industry-leading provider of expanded and perforated metal, fiber-reinforced plastic, and security, architectural, and OEM systems. The acquisition of Accurate contributes meaningfully to AMICO's in-house capabilities and geographic reach.

"We are pleased to welcome Accurate into the AMICO family, and thank the Cohen family for their decades of leadership. We are also extremely grateful to Victor Fiszer, Accurate's President, who was instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome," said Marec Edgar, Chief Executive Officer of AMICO. "Accurate's perforating and fabrication capabilities are highly complementary to our existing platform, and together we will deliver bundled, value-added solutions across high growth end markets. This combination strengthens our ability to provide best in class products to our existing customers, while also expanding our reach to new end markets."

Accurate represents AMICO's second add-on under Pacific Avenue's ownership. AMICO continues to expand its product offering with new, innovative products, and build stronger relationships with suppliers with the goal of better servicing their diverse customer base. AMICO will now operate out of 14 strategically-located facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Accurate was advised by Stout Capital, LLC and Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC. AMICO was advised by McDermott Will & Schulte LLP.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About Alabama Metal Industries Corporation

Alabama Metal Industries Corporation ("AMICO") is a leading security, safety and architectural metals platform focused on expanded & perforated metal and fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") products, offering highly differentiated solutions with "best-in-class" quality to a diverse roster of customers. AMICO operates 9 manufacturing facilities and 3 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, please visit www.amicoglobal.com.

About Accurate Perforating Co., Inc.

Accurate Perforating Co., Inc. ("APC") and Accurate Metal Fabricating, LLC ("AMF") together form a comprehensive metal fabrication platform serving critical, high growth applications across North America. Founded in 1942, Accurate has built a reputation for precision, innovation, and customer collaboration, delivering engineered solutions that meet the demanding needs of industries ranging from data centers and EV charging infrastructure to HVAC/filtration, power generation, and architectural building products. To learn more please visit www.accurateperforating.com.

