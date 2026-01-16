Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Preliminary Gold Production

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced preliminary fourth quarter production of 572 gold ounces. The Company produced approximately 5,236 gold ounces in 2025 from both Isabella Pearl mine operations and residual leach from the Isabella Pearl heap leach pad. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

"2025 was a challenging year for the Company as the incoming Trump Administration began unwinding the long four brutal years of permit backlogs created under Biden," stated Mr. Jason Reid, Fortitude Gold's CEO and President. "Fortunately, the Biden hangover is subsiding, and we are excited to begin 2026 with three new permits consisting of two new mine permits and a power grid permit. With new mine permits in hand, in early 2026 we commenced production from our Scarlet South and County Line mines, which join our producing Isabella Pearl mine in providing mineralization for 2026 gold production. Our long overdue power grid permit is expected to lower our energy costs once we are connected to the power grid. With the return of a pro-business and pro-mining administration in 2025, the Company can not only remain a gold producer but looks to grow under this business-friendly administration."

Mr. Reid continued, "While our original mine development timing and production profile targets were significantly delayed due to Biden's permit backlog, it was great to watch the Trump administration clean up the backlog in 2025 while supporting the mining business and encouraging future growth. We look to capitalize on that as we pursue additional mine permits for Scarlet North and our Golden Mile Projects. We remain focused on obtaining as many mine permits as possible under the mining friendly Trump Administration. With 2025 in our rearview mirror, we look to the future with excitement and vigor as we position the Company to become a long-term gold producer in Nevada, U.S.A."

Full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 will be available at the time the Company files its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl, Scarlet South, and County Line Mines are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

