16.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Dunlop Sports Americas: Take Flight With XXIO's HYPER RD Golf Ball

The Farthest Shot in XXIO History

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / XXIO, a global leader in premium lightweight golf equipment, introduces the all-new HYPER RD Golf Ball. Designed to pair seamlessly with XXIO clubs and the golfers who trust them, HYPER RD delivers the longest, most stable flight in XXIO golf ball history without sacrificing the soft feel and control players rely on around the greens. XXIO HYPER Golf Balls are available starting January 26 and are available in a variety of color options including Premium White, Premium Pink, Lime Yellow, and a 4-color set.

A Ball That Wants to Fly

From the very first strike, HYPER RD Golf Balls are built to do something simple: launch high and launch far. The balls naturally high launch and low spin create an easy, towering flight that carries farther and hold its line, even when conditions turn challenging. This effortless performance is made possible by XXIO's Rebound Frame structure, which helps the ball flex efficiently at impact, maintaining speed while encouraging a higher launch.

"Golfers who play the HYPER RD don't need to force speed or adjust their swing in any way," said XXIO General Manager, Ryan Polanco. "The ball will respond naturally and is built to maintain its momentum through the air, so players will see their shots fly straight and remain stable. It's a confidence booster on the course."

At the heart of HYPER RD Golf Balls is a refined three-piece construction designed to balance power and feel. A hyper resilient mid-layer works quietly beneath the surface to reduce excess spin and keep the ball moving forward, while the core promotes consistent energy transfer across swing speeds, producing effortless distance and building confidence with every swing.

Helping every shot stretch farther is XXIO's newly developed 362 Speed Dimple Pattern. This design features seven different sizes to help the ball travel through the air with less resistance and maintain its high ball speed and trajectory until landing.

Soft Where It Matters Most

Around the greens, the performance changes in the best way. HYPER RD balls feature a newly developed Hyper Soft Cover designed to grip the clubface on short irons, pitches, and chips. The result is dependable spin performance, control, and urethane-like feel while maintaining the resilience and durability of ionomer.

While on the greens, golfers benefit from an evolved alignment mark to help with focus, lock onto their target, and start putts on line with confidence.

To learn more about XXIO's newest ball offering, visit us.dunlopsports.com/xxio.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing:

XXIO HYPER RD (All Colors): $49.99

Launch Date: January 26, 2026

