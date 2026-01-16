Anzeige
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
WKN: 873629 | ISIN: US0865161014
ACCESS Newswire
16.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Whirlpool Foundation Supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Benton Harbor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Whirlpool Foundation, Best Buy Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan are proud to announce the grand opening of a new Best Buy Teen Tech Center powered by Whirlpool Foundation at the Joel E. Smilow Teen Center in Benton Harbor, Mich.

A grand opening event showcased the new space and equipment to support exploration, learning and skill development in the following areas: music, photography, videography, Esports, coding and more.

Whirlpool Foundation is supporting the Best Buy Teen Tech Center as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life in local communities through education and community development. The center will provide area youth with access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities to develop the digital skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

"At Whirlpool Foundation, we believe in empowering the next generation of innovators and creators," said Pamela Klyn, president of Whirlpool Foundation. "By supporting the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, we're helping ensure that young people in Benton Harbor have access to the tools and resources that open doors to new possibilities and future careers."

Best Buy Teen Tech Centers, an initiative of the Best Buy Foundation, is a national network of creative, youth-centered spaces where teens can explore technology, build critical skills and connect with supportive mentors. These centers help prepare young people for future careers in technology and beyond by fostering creativity, confidence and community.

"This collaboration represents a powerful investment in the future of our youth," said Alloyd Blackmon, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan. "The Teen Tech Center will give young people in Benton Harbor and neighboring communities the chance to explore new technologies, discover their passions, and gain the confidence to reach their full potential."

In addition, Maytag, a Whirlpool Corporation brand, has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 20 years with a focus on dependability, mentorship and creating opportunities for youth across the country.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan has served youth across the region for more than 25 years, offering after-school tutoring, mentoring, and programs that promote academic success, leadership, and healthy lifestyles. The new Teen Tech Center adds a vital resource to help local teens pursue educational and career goals. Learn more by visiting www.bgcswmi.org/best-buy-teen-tech-center

Whirlpool Foundation
Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making real, positive differences in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars: House+Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education, and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness and takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable results.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-foundation-supports-boys-and-girls-clubs-of-greater-southwes-1128670

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
