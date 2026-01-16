Anzeige
16.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Rezor Unveils Its Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Wallet Designed for Secure and Seamless Crypto Access

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Rezor today announced the official release of the Rezor Wallet, a multi-chain wallet built to deliver secure, fast, and intuitive access to digital assets through a fully non-custodial framework. The Rezor Wallet introduces a streamlined experience for global users seeking reliable crypto onboarding, enhanced Web3 security, and effortless multi-network interaction.

The Rezor Wallet is now available for download on Android and iOS, offering a modern interface designed to simplify asset storage, multi-chain connectivity, and everyday crypto management.

A Multi-Chain Wallet Built for Modern Crypto Users

The Rezor Wallet supports multiple blockchains, enabling users to manage assets across networks without relying on centralized intermediaries. As a multi-chain wallet, it eliminates the friction of switching between tools, making the experience more accessible for both new and advanced users.

Features include:

  • Multi-chain asset management

  • Full non-custodial key ownership

  • Clean, intuitive user interface

  • Fast setup for streamlined crypto onboarding

  • Native integration with Rezor's ecosystem

The focus on simplicity allows users to interact with their assets confidently while benefiting from the increased transparency of a non-custodial wallet model.

Security at the Core of the Rezor Wallet

With rising concerns around platform vulnerabilities, the Rezor Wallet is engineered with strong Web3 security principles. By giving users complete control of their private keys, Rezor reinforces the safety advantages of non-custodial wallets over custodial services.

Enhanced Web3 security measures include:

  • Encrypted local key storage

  • Isolation of private key interactions

  • Built-in risk notifications

  • Protection against common wallet-based threats

Rezor aims to provide a secure environment without compromising usability.

A Streamlined UI/UX for Seamless Crypto Onboarding

The Rezor Wallet prioritizes clarity and ease of use. Its interface was designed to reduce the complexity common in many crypto wallet applications, helping newcomers overcome onboarding challenges. At the same time, experienced users will benefit from fast performance, multi-chain connectivity, and smooth interaction flows.

The emphasis on seamless crypto onboarding positions the Rezor Wallet as a gateway to broader Web3 participation.

Rrahul Parekh, founder of Rezor, said:
"The Rezor Wallet represents our commitment to building secure, accessible, and intuitive tools for users worldwide. As a non-custodial, multi-chain wallet, it provides the foundation for safer onboarding and seamless interaction with the entire Rezor ecosystem. We believe strong Web3 security and user-friendly design must go hand in hand, and this release reflects that mission."

About Rezor

Rezor is a multi-chain Web3 ecosystem that builds secure and accessible digital asset tools for users around the world. The Rezor product suite includes the Rezor Wallet, the RezorSwap cross-chain aggregator, and the RezorEx centralized exchange. Rezor's mission is to simplify crypto participation through intuitive design, security-focused engineering, and unified infrastructure.

For more information, visit official websites only

  • Rezor Wallet -https://www.rezor.org/

  • RezorSwap -https://www.rezorswap.com/

  • RezorEx centralized exchange -https://www.rezorex.com/

Follow us on social -

  • CMC - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/rezor/

  • X - https://x.com/rezor_official

  • Telegram - https://t.me/rezorcommunity

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Rezor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/rezor-unveils-its-multi-chain-non-custodial-wallet-designed-for-secur-1128671

