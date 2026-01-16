Vancouver, BC - January 16, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its news release dated December 2, 2025, it completed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued 223,214 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $249,999.68 on January 15, 2026. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.39 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, research and development and to support sales and marketing efforts of the FintechWerx Platform.

There were no finder's fees paid in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

Certain insiders participated in the Offering and are each considered to be a "related party" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, each issuance is considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101 but each is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the Units to be issued to each related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days in advance of closing the Offering as the terms and participants of the Offering were not settled.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website athttp://www.fintechwerx.comwww.FintechWerx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero

Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc.

Phone: 778-652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=CA31810J2020Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.