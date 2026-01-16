Vikram Solar Ltd today announced the adoption of G12R format across its entire PV module portfolio. The company said the move reflects broader industry trends toward larger-format wafers, high-efficiency n-type technologies, and bifacial module designs aimed at improving energy yield and project economics.From pv magazine India Vikram Solar Ltd today announced it is adopting the G12R format across its entire PV module portfolio. The company said the move reflects broader industry trends toward larger wafers, high-efficiency n-type technologies, and bifacial module designs aimed at boosting energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...