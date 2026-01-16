Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Opens BYUSDT to All Users After Successful VIP Launch

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that BYUSDT is now retail-ready for eligible Bybit users. The proprietary token uniquely transforms USDT Flexible Easy Earn balances into a tokenized asset that functions as trading margin while continuing to generate yield.

Bybit Logo

Before BYUSDT was made available to retail traders on Bybit, Bybit VIPs had had exclusive early-bird access since December 12, 2025. Now officially live for retail users on Bybit, BYUSDT enables users to deploy their funds for two purposes simultaneously: earning daily yield through USDT Flexible Easy Earn and powering margin trades through Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA). The token maintains a 100 percent collateral value ratio for margin trading, allowing users to access liquidity without sacrificing returns.

Bybit BYUSDT Key Features:

  • Trade & Earn: 100% collateral value ratio for margin trading via UTA while continuing to earn Flexible Easy Earn yield
  • Instant Access: 1-to-1 swap rate with USDT Flexible Easy Earn, with no lock-up periods and no depegging risk
  • Zero Cost: No minting or redemption fees for a limited time post-launch
  • Principle Protected: Funds 100% securely backed by Bybit Platform

Service fees may apply when swapping or redeeming BYUSDT, including during yield conversion. However, manual USDT repayments in the UTA using BYUSDT and liquidation settlements incur no fee and convert 1-to-1 to USDT.

"We are excited to open BYUSDT to retail traders. Now they can unlock a new level of capital efficiency and gain the freedom to earn yield while trading without compromise. We believe financial innovation like BYUSDT will inspire traders to rethink their asset deployment strategy on Bybit: this is where you could have it all," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit.

How It Works:

Users can deposit USDT into Flexible Easy Earn to begin earning yield, then swap their Easy Earn assets to BYUSDT in their UTA for use as trading margin at any time. Rewards accrue hourly based on effective BYUSDT holdings and are distributed daily at approximately 12:30 a.m. UTC to the user's UTA in BYUSDT.

BYUSDT is available to users eligible for Bybit Savings services who have UTAs and have completed Identity Verification Level 1. Islamic Accounts and accounts with active institutional loans are not supported. Various restrictions apply.

Full terms and conditions are available here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-opens-byusdt-to-all-users-after-successful-vip-launch-302663386.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.