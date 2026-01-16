Wells Fargo & Company: Transformational Gift Fuels Expanded Elder Fraud Prevention Across Southern California

San Diego Seniors Community Foundation scales education and prevention efforts across San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles with major support from the Wells Fargo Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / As elder fraud continues to escalate nationwide, the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation (SDSCF) is significantly expanding its Elder Fraud Prevention education efforts across San Diego County, Orange County, and Los Angeles County , supported by a transformational gift of more than $200,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Federal data shows that older adults lose billions of dollars each year to fraud, with losses and victim counts rising sharply as scams become more sophisticated, more targeted, and harder to detect. Investment scams, impersonation schemes, and technology-driven fraud now account for the largest financial losses among older adults.

With support from the Wells Fargo Foundation , SDSCF has delivered dozens of in-person and virtual elder fraud prevention events , reaching thousands of seniors, caregivers, and families throughout Southern California. This expanded funding enables SDSCF to deepen its reach, expand into new communities, and increase the frequency of education-based prevention programming.

"This Wells Fargo Foundation grant allows us to scale what we know works: education," said Kristoffer Kelly, Director of Partnerships at the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. "The most effective way to combat elder fraud is not after the fact but before it happens. By educating seniors and their families, we are preventing devastating financial and emotional losses and helping people stay independent and secure."

Scammers Are Using AI and Advanced Technology

Today's scams are increasingly powered by artificial intelligence, voice cloning, spoofed phone numbers, and highly convincing emails and text messages. Criminals can now impersonate family members, financial institutions, attorneys, and government agencies with alarming accuracy, often creating a sense of urgency designed to override caution.

"These scams are no longer obvious," said Paul Downey, Chief Advocacy Officer at the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation. "We're seeing lawyers, doctors, pilots, business owners - highly educated, experienced professionals - fall victim. AI has fundamentally changed the landscape. Anyone can be scammed if the message hits at the right moment."

Education as the First Line of Defense

SDSCF's Elder Fraud Prevention program is built on a simple principle: education saves people from becoming victims . Through community workshops, webinars, and on-site trainings, participants learn how to recognize red flags, pause before acting, and report suspicious activity. This work is supported through close partnerships with local District Attorney offices, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and the FBI Citizens Academy, as well as SDSCF's active participation in the Elder Fraud Task Force, helping align education efforts across agencies and regions.

In doing so, the Foundation continues to reinforce the San Diego County District Attorney's Elder Scam Prevention message:

"Stop. Hang Up. Tell Someone."

"Fraud thrives on fear, urgency, and isolation," Downey added. "When people slow down, disconnect, and talk to someone they trust, many scams end immediately. Education gives seniors permission to pause."

Upcoming Elder Fraud Prevention Events

The public is encouraged to attend, bring an older adult, or inquire about hosting a session.

Orange County

January 23, 2026 | 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Fullerton Community Center

340 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

February 27, 2026 | 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Brookhurst Community Center

2271 Crescent Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801

Additional events are being scheduled in Santa Ana and Brea, along with webinars.

Los Angeles County

March 2026 - In-person event with Pasadena Village

May 2026 - Webinar with Pasadena Village

May 16, 2026 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

One Generation

17400 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91406

San Diego County

Ongoing cybersecurity and technology safety classes at 12 senior center sites

Continued in-person workshops and webinars throughout the year

Register or Host an Event

All events are free and open to seniors, caregivers, families, and community organizations . Senior centers, housing providers, faith communities, and civic groups interested in hosting an Elder Fraud Prevention session are encouraged to reach out.

To register for an event near you or request a hosted session, visit:

https://sdscf.org/elder-fraud/

About San Diego Seniors Community Foundation

The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation (SDSCF) is the first community foundation in the United States dedicated exclusively to seniors. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, SDSCF works to strengthen the physical, mental, financial, and social well-being of older adults by addressing the most urgent challenges facing an aging population.

Through education, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, SDSCF focuses on preventing elder fraud, combating senior isolation, supporting healthy aging, and building the infrastructure seniors need to live safely, independently, and with dignity. The Foundation brings together community leaders, service providers, public agencies, and philanthropists to ensure every senior has access to trusted resources, meaningful connection, and someone they can turn to.

SDSCF is committed to reimagining how communities support aging, not just extending lifespan, but protecting quality of life for all seniors, today and for generations to come. www.sdscf.org

