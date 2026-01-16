Anzeige
16.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

For the final quarter of 2025, the Company reported after-tax net income of $2,098,000 or $0.87 per share-diluted compared to $1,719,000 or $0.71 per share-diluted for the same period in 2024. As a result, both the Bank and Company achieved record profit levels for fiscal year 2025 with the Bank recording after-tax net income of $8,088,000 and the Company recording $7,621,000 or $3.15 per share-diluted. These figures, when compared to previous highs posted in fiscal year 2024 of $7,140,000 and $6,578,000 or $2.71 per share-diluted, respectively, demonstrate the fruits of conscientious capital allocation and continued improvement in operational efficiency.

Since December 31, 2024, total assets increased 5.0% to $564.6 million, and excess liquidity was methodically deployed into high quality loan assets, increasing those balances 18.4% to $501.4 million. The deposit portfolio weathered a cyclical year-end dip and grew 2.6% to $484.9 million, and stockholders' equity increased 11.1% to $66.2 million through organic means, remaining devoid of leveraged capital instruments at both the Bank and Company levels.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company posted all-time highs in major categories such as total assets, loans, deposits, and net income. These peaks were not at the expense of asset quality, in fact, total credit loss reserves at the Bank grew $1.0 million to $9.3 million, and total classified and nonperforming assets to total loans shrunk from 2.14% in 2024 to 1.22% in 2025. Along with enhanced reserves and asset quality, the Bank's hearty tier one capital ratio of 11.3% and total capital ratio of 14.2% situate the Bank well for strategic growth in 2026.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements" in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services' laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800

First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Operating Data:
Total interest income - 9,043 - 8,161 - 34,167 - 32,535
Total interest expense 2,352 2,398 9,572 10,633
Net interest income 6,691 5,763 24,595 21,902
Provision for credit losses 373 241 839 784
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,318 5,522 23,756 21,118
Gain (loss) on sale of investments - - - -
Non-interest income 348 403 1,556 1,609
Non-interest expense 3,883 3,711 15,210 14,061
Income before taxes 2,783 2,214 10,102 8,666
Income tax expense 685 495 2,481 2,088
Net income - 2,098 - 1,719 - 7,621 - 6,578
Earnings per share - 0.87 - 0.71 - 3.15 - 2.71
At At
December 31, December 31,
Financial Condition Data: 2025
 2024
Cash and cash equivalents (excludes CDs) - 20,879 - 68,570
Investment securities (includes CDs) 10,605 13,066
Loans receivable, net 501,445 423,657
Goodwill and intangibles 1,431 1,515
Total assets 564,556 537,885
Deposits 484,872 472,596
Repurchase agreements 1,162 1,084
Borrowings 7,500 -
Stockholders' equity 66,188 59,562
Book value per share - 27.43 - 24.53

