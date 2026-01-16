First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

For the final quarter of 2025, the Company reported after-tax net income of $2,098,000 or $0.87 per share-diluted compared to $1,719,000 or $0.71 per share-diluted for the same period in 2024. As a result, both the Bank and Company achieved record profit levels for fiscal year 2025 with the Bank recording after-tax net income of $8,088,000 and the Company recording $7,621,000 or $3.15 per share-diluted. These figures, when compared to previous highs posted in fiscal year 2024 of $7,140,000 and $6,578,000 or $2.71 per share-diluted, respectively, demonstrate the fruits of conscientious capital allocation and continued improvement in operational efficiency.

Since December 31, 2024, total assets increased 5.0% to $564.6 million, and excess liquidity was methodically deployed into high quality loan assets, increasing those balances 18.4% to $501.4 million. The deposit portfolio weathered a cyclical year-end dip and grew 2.6% to $484.9 million, and stockholders' equity increased 11.1% to $66.2 million through organic means, remaining devoid of leveraged capital instruments at both the Bank and Company levels.

During the 2025 fiscal year, the Company posted all-time highs in major categories such as total assets, loans, deposits, and net income. These peaks were not at the expense of asset quality, in fact, total credit loss reserves at the Bank grew $1.0 million to $9.3 million, and total classified and nonperforming assets to total loans shrunk from 2.14% in 2024 to 1.22% in 2025. Along with enhanced reserves and asset quality, the Bank's hearty tier one capital ratio of 11.3% and total capital ratio of 14.2% situate the Bank well for strategic growth in 2026.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

