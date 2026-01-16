Club Car Wash Kicks Off Monthlong Giveaway in New Mobile App

Download for the Chance to Win a $5,000 Vacation

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Club Car Wash kicks off a monthlong giveaway exclusively through the new Club Car Wash Mobile App.

The $5,000 prize includes a $2,000 Delta Airlines gift card, a $2,000 Visa gift card, and a $1,000 Mariott gift card, making the perfect vacation for one lucky winner.

Starting today, both members and non-members can download the app to access the giveaway and enter for the chance to win the prize bundle. Users must log in to an existing account or create an account to submit an entry.

Individuals can enter every day throughout the duration of the giveaway, which will increase the likelihood of winning the prize. Participants can secure up to five more entries when they Refer a Friend within the app.

"We're excited to offer our community another reason to download our new mobile app," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "Everyone loves a vacation, and we think everyone is going to love what's coming next in our app."

The giveaway is only available for a limited time in the Club Car Wash Mobile App. To enter, visit https://clubcarwash.com/app-giveaway-terms

