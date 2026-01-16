Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, has announced that it has crossed the $5 billion milestone in tokenized gold trading volume for 2025, finishing the year at $5.72 billion. The milestone was driven by explosive growth that saw Q4 volume reach $2.74 billion, an 809% increase over Q1.

Trading volumes demonstrated consistent growth throughout 2025:

Q1 2025: $301.4 million

Q2 2025: $1.50 billion

Q3 2025: $1.19 billion

Q4 2025: $2.74 billion (48% of annual activity)

"As gold prices hit record highs, our tokenized products give our users direct access to trade precious metals with cryptocurrency on the BTCC platform," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC Exchange.

BTCC Exchange currently offers three distinct tokenized gold USDT-margined perpetual futures:

GOLDUSDT (Gold Spot Price) tracks spot gold prices, providing direct exposure to gold price movements, ideal for trading and hedging strategies.

tracks spot gold prices, providing direct exposure to gold price movements, ideal for trading and hedging strategies. PAXGUSDT (PAX Gold) is a gold-backed Ethereum token launched by Paxos under NYDFS regulation. Each token represents one troy ounce of physical gold.

is a gold-backed Ethereum token launched by Paxos under NYDFS regulation. Each token represents one troy ounce of physical gold. XAUTUSDT (Tether Gold) is issued by Tether for crypto market circulation. Each token is backed by physical gold and offers on-chain transferability for DeFi integration.

Gold Products with Major Growth on BTCC

While BTCC's total tokenized futures trading volume reached $53.1 billion in 2025, as reported in their Growth Report Q4 2025, tokenized gold emerged as the fastest-growing product. The $5.72 billion in annual tokenized gold trading represents approximately 10.7% of total tokenized futures volume, with its nearly 8x growth trajectory from Q1 to Q4 in 2025 significantly outpacing other asset classes.

"Gold is just the beginning," added Marcus. "We're actively working on expanding into other commodities and traditional finance products. With what we've built here, BTCC is ready to bring tokenization to a much wider range of assets and make them accessible to traders everywhere."

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

