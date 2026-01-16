Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
16.01.2026 16:18 Uhr
WebX Global Digital Holdings Group: WebX Launches Global Chain Commerce Platform and Unveils Chain Capital in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, WebX held its Global Chain Commerce Launch Conference and the ceremony of Chain Capital. The event, themed "Innovating Together, Connecting the World", brought together more than 1,000 participants. The launch comes as Web3 and AI reshape the global digital economy.

Ho Kwan-yiu, Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Zhu Lieyu, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Supervisor of the Supreme People's Court and over 100 guests attended the conference. Thomas Fok, on behalf of the Fok family, sent a floral tribute. And the Guangdong General Chamber of Commerce sent a congratulatory telegram.

WebX Launches Global Chain Commerce Platform and Unveils Chain Capital in Hong Kong

CHAN Pak-lai, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, delivered the opening remarks. He said Hong Kong is an ideal partner for mainland enterprises to expand globally and build supply chains. Li Nonghe, President of the World Chinese Business Advancement Association, spoke on the shifting geopolitics and the digital transformation of the real economy.

Zhuang Jiyong, Chairman of the Board of WebX, delivered a welcome address. He said WebX aims to create a closed-loop ecosystem integrating industry, capital and traffic. The company is building a "5-in-1" strategic system based on large-model capabilities to link leading industry and capital clusters.

Zhuang Jiyong joined CHAN Pak-li, Li Nonghe, Wang Xin (Executive Chairman of the Global Cross-Border E-commerce Association), Guo Weide (Chairman of Global United Investment Group), Xiao Qiuli (General Manager of GGBingo), and 26 other leaders to jointly initiate the official launch. Zhuang said WebX positions itself at the intersection of Web3 and AI integration, with a core mission of "connecting the digital economy and empowering real industries." Zhuang reiterated his strategic focus: "selling products is fundamental." WebX has developed a dual-engine model of "industry & capital," combining the synergy of traditional capital and Web3 digital capital.

Wang Xin shared insights on cross-border e-commerce trends, discussing the value of integrating chain-commerce models with cross-border e-commerce amid accelerating global consumer segmentation.

Dong De, President of WebX, presented the development plan for Chain Capital, focusing on technology and industry investment opportunities amid differentiation in global capital markets. Geng Yong, Director of WebX's Innovative Industry Cluster Division, introduced the platform's approach to integrating a gaming ecosystem.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863487/288.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863484/WebX_Launches_Global_Chain_Commerce_Platform_Unveils_Chain_Capital_Hong.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webx-launches-global-chain-commerce-platform-and-unveils-chain-capital-in-hong-kong-302663486.html

