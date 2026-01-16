Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026
North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $3,046,771 or $1.19 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $8,610,603 or $3.35 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com-

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31
 December 31
Income Statement 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest Income 21,357,243 20,704,579 83,854,967 78,513,985
Interest Expense 10,261,061 11,295,939 41,799,303 44,055,113
Net Interest Income 11,096,182 9,408,640 42,055,664 34,458,872
Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 (440,000- (440,000-
Noninterest Income 1,788,654 1,547,692 6,343,900 5,931,907
Noninterest Expenses (9,201,279- (9,482,520- (37,648,557- (36,006,598-
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary3,683,557 1,473,812 10,311,007 3,944,181
Income Tax (636,786- (206,092- (1,700,404- (464,506-
Income Tax Prior Period 0 0 0 (25,000-
Net Income 3,046,771 1,267,720 8,610,603 3,454,675
Earnings per Share 1.19 0.49 3.35 1.34
Twelve Month Average
As of December 31
 Ended December 31
Balance Sheet 2025 2024 2025 2024
Total Assets 1,870,071,300 1,909,713,245 1,883,584,697 1,838,701,293
Total Loans 1,283,655,120 1,257,080,790 1,263,425,987 1,215,248,095
Deposits 1,604,345,427 1,631,526,035 1,601,385,322 1,526,545,610
Stockholders' Equity 183,481,903 171,158,049 177,217,940 167,445,594
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


