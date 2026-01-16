RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join First Phosphate's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on January 22

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with First Phosphate Corp. (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") on January 22, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will feature First Phosphate's Founder, Director, and CEO John Passalacqua, who will provide investors with a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy to become a leading North American supplier of high-purity phosphate for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Mr. Passalacqua will discuss the Company's rare igneous phosphate resource in Quebec, its favorable project economics, and the structural role phosphate plays as a critical bottleneck in rapidly growing energy storage, data center, AI infrastructure, and electric mobility markets.

First Phosphate has recently completed successful production and commercial performance testing of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) 18650 battery cells manufactured using North American-sourced critical minerals, demonstrating the Company's vertically integrated mine-to-market strategy and showcasing its strategic partnerships across the LFP value chain. The presentation will also address key development catalysts expected in 2026.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FRSPF/84658412863

Questions can be pre-submitted to FRSPF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS)(OTCQX:FRSPF)(FSE:KD0) is a mineral exploration, development and cleantech company dedicated to examining and ultimately building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security.

First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com

