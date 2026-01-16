Rompower's Ideal Flyback topology overcomes the fundamental limitations of conventional flyback converters while preserving the simplicity and cost advantages of a single-switch architecture. By harvesting a portion of the transformer's leakage-inductance energy, without the use of additional switch, and repurposing it to achieve true zero-voltage switching (ZVS) in all the operating conditions, the Ideal Flyback delivers a step change in switching performance and efficiency.

Measured waveforms validate this breakthrough behavior. Even at an input voltage of 1000V using an SiC power switch, the voltage across the main switching device shows no spikes or parasitic ringing, and transitions cleanly to zero before the gate signal reaches the turn-on threshold, demonstrating true ZVS under extreme high-voltage conditions.

This clean switching behavior translates directly into superior system performance. The Ideal Flyback achieves a measured efficiency advantage of approximately 4 7% over competing solutions, for an 800V bus reducing power dissipation to less than half that of competing high-voltage flyback designs. These results position the Ideal Flyback as a compelling solution for next-generation 800V and higher power architectures, where efficiency, thermal management, and reliability are critical.

"We continually challenge ourselves to remain at the forefront of power-conversion technology," said Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Rompower Energy Systems Inc. "Our focus is on delivering breakthrough innovations that redefine efficiency, scalability, and performance for next-generation power systems."

Rompower is an internationally recognized research and development company specializing in advanced power-conversion technologies. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for the power-electronics industry, including high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC converters, advanced magnetic designs, and next-generation power architectures for automotive and artificial-intelligence applications.

Rompower's engineering-driven approach has resulted in multiple breakthrough technologies that significantly improve efficiency, power density, enabling scalable and reliable power solutions for emerging global markets

