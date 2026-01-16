Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
C O R R E C T I O N -- New York Stock Exchange

In the news release, NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Singapore Software Firm TechCreate Rings NYSE Bell after IPO, issued 16-Jan-2026 by New York Stock Exchange over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Singapore Software Firm TechCreate Rings NYSE Bell after IPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 16th

  • Equities are higher this morning, lifted by tech enthusiasm, with chipmakers leading gains after Taiwan Semiconductor's upbeat outlook and news of a U.S.-Taiwan trade deal involving at least $250B in Taiwanese chip and tech investment in U.S. production
  • The stock rally is broadening, as the small-cap Russell 2000 climbs too; experts say more stocks could benefit in the new year thanks to continued economic resilience.
  • Tune in to NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET as Tech-Create Group celebrates its NYSE American IPO; CEO Heng Hai Lim will join to discuss the company's real-time payments, digital banking, and cybersecurity solutions.

Opening Bell
TechCreate Group celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Legendary New York Knicks Alumni tip-off the franchise's Alumni Homecoming Weekend

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Correction: The video has been updated in this version of the release.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863581/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_16.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5721785/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--singapore-software-firm-techcreate-rings-nyse-bell-after-ipo-302663440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
