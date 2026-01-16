The "IP (Intellectual Property) and Commercialisation: Creating and Maintaining your IP (Intellectual Property) Portfolio Training Course (Apr 24, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and intense IP (intellectual property) and commercialisation course encompasses internal and external considerations of using IP within business strategy. It takes you through strategies to manage your IP portfolio while focusing on achieving the best results for your business.

The first part focuses on aspects of creating and maintaining an IP portfolio: IP management. The second part considers external aspects of working with IP in your ecosystem: Commercialisation with IP.

Part 1 IP management: covers invention harvesting (identification, capture and assessment), procedures in applying for patents, looking after trade secrets, managing your IP portfolio, budgeting for IP and ownership of IP. To start the course, we will confirm our knowledge on IP rights.

Part 2 IP commercialisation: introduces strategies for working with others in the innovation ecosystem. Topics will include confidentiality agreements, handling IP matters in contracts. Looking at techniques on identifying applications and potential markets for your innovation, and considering competitor issues along the supply chain.

Throughout this course the expert trainer will give you insights into how to manage your portfolio and get the best results for your organisation. There will also be plenty of time for delegates to ask questions and gain valuable feedback.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course, you will:

Learn to create an IP policy for your business

to create an IP policy for your business Understand what IP is registerable and what isn't

what IP is registerable and what isn't Get to grips with different IP rights

with different IP rights Gain insights into evaluating your inventions

into evaluating your inventions Enhance your IP management skills

your IP management skills Identify your potential customers and partners

your potential customers and partners Develop your skills to negotiate NDAs

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house IP managers

Technology transfer officers

Private practice patent attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers

R&D managers

Professionals responsible for managing an IP portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: IP management

Introduction

An IP (intellectual property) policy for your business

IP: Registrable and unregistrable

IPRs: Patents Designs Trademarks Utility Models Trade secrets Software IP management Information management

Inventions harvesting, disclosure

Evaluating inventions for your business

Inventions and ownership

Assignments of IPRs

Freedom To Operate

Practical exercise: Recognising inventions and deciding how to manage them

IP budgeting

Part 2: IP commercialisation

IP strategy: external aspects of IP

Valuing your IP Valuation methods

IP and the supply chain: Competitors Customers Suppliers Partners Licencees

Confidentiality agreements NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) MTAs (material transfer agreements)

IP and contracts

Licensing your IP

Finding customers, partners

Practical exercise: Negotiating NDAs and IP clauses in contracts

IP audit

Summary and resources

Speakers:

Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited

Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013. Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.

Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar. Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.

