The "IP (Intellectual Property) and Commercialisation: Creating and Maintaining your IP (Intellectual Property) Portfolio Training Course (Apr 24, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical and intense IP (intellectual property) and commercialisation course encompasses internal and external considerations of using IP within business strategy. It takes you through strategies to manage your IP portfolio while focusing on achieving the best results for your business.
The first part focuses on aspects of creating and maintaining an IP portfolio: IP management. The second part considers external aspects of working with IP in your ecosystem: Commercialisation with IP.
Part 1 IP management: covers invention harvesting (identification, capture and assessment), procedures in applying for patents, looking after trade secrets, managing your IP portfolio, budgeting for IP and ownership of IP. To start the course, we will confirm our knowledge on IP rights.
Part 2 IP commercialisation: introduces strategies for working with others in the innovation ecosystem. Topics will include confidentiality agreements, handling IP matters in contracts. Looking at techniques on identifying applications and potential markets for your innovation, and considering competitor issues along the supply chain.
Throughout this course the expert trainer will give you insights into how to manage your portfolio and get the best results for your organisation. There will also be plenty of time for delegates to ask questions and gain valuable feedback.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course, you will:
- Learn to create an IP policy for your business
- Understand what IP is registerable and what isn't
- Get to grips with different IP rights
- Gain insights into evaluating your inventions
- Enhance your IP management skills
- Identify your potential customers and partners
- Develop your skills to negotiate NDAs
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- In-house IP managers
- Technology transfer officers
- Private practice patent attorneys
- IP lawyers and legal advisers
- R&D managers
- Professionals responsible for managing an IP portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: IP management
- Introduction
- An IP (intellectual property) policy for your business
- IP: Registrable and unregistrable
- IPRs:
- Patents
- Designs
- Trademarks
- Utility Models
- Trade secrets
- Software
- IP management
- Information management
- Inventions harvesting, disclosure
- Evaluating inventions for your business
- Inventions and ownership
- Assignments of IPRs
- Freedom To Operate
- Practical exercise: Recognising inventions and deciding how to manage them
- IP budgeting
Part 2: IP commercialisation
- IP strategy: external aspects of IP
- Valuing your IP
- Valuation methods
- IP and the supply chain:
- Competitors
- Customers
- Suppliers
- Partners
- Licencees
- Confidentiality agreements
- NDAs (non-disclosure agreements)
- MTAs (material transfer agreements)
- IP and contracts
- Licensing your IP
- Finding customers, partners
- Practical exercise: Negotiating NDAs and IP clauses in contracts
- IP audit
- Summary and resources
Speakers:
Jane List
Consultant
Extract Information Limited
Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013. Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.
Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar. Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.
