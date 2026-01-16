DLC Expands Executive Management Team with the Appointment of Anya Wolf

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / DLC, one of the nation's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, today announced that Anya Wolf has been promoted to managing director of portfolio management and added to the company's executive management team.

Wolf joined DLC in 2017 as an entry-level due diligence coordinator and rose through the ranks of the transactions team while building a reputation for execution, strategic insight, and people-first leadership. Wolf oversees two critical departments: transactions and asset management.

"Anya's leadership has been impactful to DLC's success and she's just getting started with us even after nine years as a colleague," said Adam Ifshin, chief executive officer of DLC Management Corp. "By aligning talent, implementing scalable systems and championing both her teams and our investors, she has fortified our ability to grow as one of the nation's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. Her story is one of vision, grit and transformation."

"I am honored to join DLC's executive management team at a time when the platform is growing with such intention and momentum," said Anya Wolf, managing director of portfolio management at DLC. "DLC has always been a place where execution, trust and people matter. I am proud of the teams we have built, the systems we have put in place, and the results we continue to deliver for our stakeholders. I am excited to help shape what comes next."

What sets Wolf apart is her leadership style and operational innovation. She has cultivated an environment of trust and growth, evidenced by an extraordinary record of near-zero turnover across her teams. She is also credited with the design of a points-based system to assess workload capacity across transactions, ensuring assignments are balanced, workflows remain seamless, and deadlines are met with consistency and discipline.

In 2025, Wolf was named an inaugural Herizon Award Honoree, recognizing her impact as a rising leader shaping the future of commercial real estate. Her appointment to the executive management team reflects DLC's continued investment in leadership development and operational excellence as the firm executes its long-term growth strategy.

About DLC Management Corp.

DLC is one of the country's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, with more than $4 billion and 22.7 million square feet in assets under management across 90+ properties. Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, DLC leverages an owner-operator model and a fully integrated platform, including construction and design through Renovo Construction and NWS Architects, to deliver superior performance and value. Guided by a people-first culture and a focus on speed, precision and partnership, DLC continues to redefine what's possible in open-air retail. For more information about DLC, visit dlcmgmt.com.

