Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
16.01.2026 18:24 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that yesterday it made a market purchase of 2,544 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company representing 0.01% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 382.432 pence per Ordinary share and will be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 49,826,436 Ordinary shares, of which 20,034,567 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 29,791,869 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure 29,791,869 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



