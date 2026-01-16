TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI CEO Samuel Epstein Executive Spotlight: The Media Mogul Mapping the Future of Sustainability

In the heart of Miami's evolving landscape, one name has become synonymous with the intersection of climate action and global media: Michel Thomas. As the CEO of The ECO Channel and the visionary behind Earth Week Miami, Thomas isn't just hosting an event; he is building a global megaphone for the green economy.

Samuel Epstein sat down with Michel to discuss how he is turning local climate conversations into international broadcasts.

"For me, this is about legacy... Media has the power to shape culture, and I believe we have a responsibility to use that power wisely."

- Michel Thomas, CEO of The ECO Channel

The Q&A

Samuel Epstein: What is Earth Week Miami, and why has it become such an important platform?

Michel Thomas: Earth Week Miami is a convergence point for sustainability, innovation, media, and influence. It's not just an event-it's a platform that connects cities, brands, policymakers, and entrepreneurs who are actively shaping the green and blue economy. What makes it powerful is our ability to turn conversations into visibility and visibility into action, amplified through global media distribution.

Samuel Epstein: How does Earth Week Miami differentiate itself from other sustainability events?

Michel Thomas: Most events stop at panels and networking. Earth Week Miami goes further by combining live experiences with broadcast storytelling. Through The ECO Channel, we extend the reach of every activation globally - across more than 30 countries - so ideas and solutions don't stay in the room. That media layer is what transforms participation into long-term impact.

Samuel Epstein: What role do cities and local leadership play in Earth Week Miami?

Michel Thomas: Cities are on the front lines of climate action, innovation, and resilience. Earth Week Miami creates a neutral, high-visibility stage where local leadership can collaborate with global partners, showcase progress, and attract investment. Miami is an ideal host because it represents both the challenges and the opportunities of a changing climate.

Samuel Epstein: What can sponsor and partners expect to gain from participating?

Michel Thomas: Partners gain far more than logo placement. They receive curated exposure, meaningful storytelling, and access to a highly engaged audience that includes investors, policymakers, and media. Whether it's a product activation, a TED Talk-style presentation, or a global broadcast feature, we design partnerships that deliver real ROI and long-term brand equity.

Samuel Epstein: On a personal note, what motivates you to build and grow Earth Week Miami year after year?

Michel Thomas: For me, this is about legacy. Media has the power to shape culture, and I believe we have a responsibility to use that power wisely. Earth Week Miami allows me to bring together people who genuinely care about the future-of our planet, our cities, and our children-and give them a voice that can be heard around the world. That's what keeps me motivated.

Strategic Insight for TGI Readers

This partnership between TGI Solar Power Group and The ECO Channel signifies a shift in digital marketing for the renewable sector. By leveraging Earth Week Miami's "Global Megaphone," brands are no longer just participating in the conversation-they are leading the broadcast.

The ECO Channel is an online digital and streaming portal delivering news, entertainment, and education, to audiences worldwide. It is the first "green" TV Channel in the US reporting exclusively on sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives globally. The ECO Channel connects the dots by reporting on and providing high quality programming that educates, advocates and stimulates action for a healthier planet and a better, more sustainable future. https://www.theecochannel.com/

