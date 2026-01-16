Emersoft LLC: Emersoft Launches First Complete Commerce Solution for Online and Brick-and-Mortar Bookstores

Emersoft's Books Shopify App with Pubnet integration creates the only complete solution for bookstores managing both online storefronts and physical retail locations through a single platform.

ST PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / Emersoft has announced plans to launch a Pubnet electronic ordering integration for the Emersoft Books Shopify App in Q1 2026, creating the only complete commerce solution designed to serve both online booksellers and brick-and-mortar bookstores through a single platform. While existing technology platforms address either ecommerce or physical retail operations, the new integration enables bookstores to manage online storefronts, in-store sales, inventory, and publisher ordering through one system: Shopify plus the Emersoft Books App.

The integration solves a fundamental challenge facing independent booksellers who operate both physical stores and online channels. Traditional solutions require separate platforms for ecommerce, point-of-sale, and ordering, forcing retailers to manually reconcile data across systems. The Emersoft solution transforms Shopify into a unified operational hub where every sale-whether at the counter, online, or at events-feeds the same real-time inventory data and purchasing workflow.

By connecting Shopify POS for brick-and-mortar locations, Shopify ecommerce for online sales, and Pubnet for Electronic Data Interchange with publishers, the system enables booksellers to manage their entire operation in one place. This represents the first technology platform specifically designed to eliminate the operational divide between online and physical bookstore channels.

The system operates through real-time data synchronization across all sales channels. When transactions occur at the counter, online, or at events, inventory updates instantly by location without requiring end-of-day reconciliation. This live inventory data provides staff with immediate visibility into sell-through patterns and reorder requirements, enabling purchasing decisions based on actual sales rather than estimates or buyer intuition.

Purchase orders are created directly within Shopify rather than through separate vendor portals. Staff selects titles for reordering, and Emersoft generates purchase orders that are transmitted through Pubnet's Electronic Data Interchange network to the appropriate publishers and distributors. Order acknowledgments, shipping notifications, and invoices flow back into Shopify and attach directly to the originating purchase orders, eliminating the manual tracking and email management traditionally required for order fulfillment.

"Every other solution forces booksellers to choose between platforms optimized for online or optimized for brick-and-mortar," said Marcin Ruman, founder of Emersoft. "We built the only system that actually works for both. One system-Shopify plus the Emersoft Books App-manages your physical store, your website, and your publisher relationships. Everything in one place."

The system delivers operational benefits for bookstores regardless of whether they operate primarily online, primarily brick-and-mortar, or both. Real-time inventory synchronization means a sale at the physical counter instantly updates the same inventory count that online customers see, eliminating out-of-stock purchases on the website. Purchase orders created for in-store restocking automatically reflect in the online catalog. The same ISBN database, inventory counts, and reorder logic serve both channels without separate management workflows.

For brick-and-mortar operations, staff gain immediate visibility into what is selling, what inventory is low, and what requires reordering, grouped by publisher or distributor. This enables newer team members to execute accurate purchasing while senior buyers focus on curation. For online operations, live inventory eliminates customer frustration from ordering unavailable titles and reduces refund requests. Bookstores operating both channels benefit from managing everything through one system rather than reconciling separate ecommerce and point-of-sale platforms.

Most book suppliers require terms accounts to accept electronic orders through Pubnet. Emersoft works with MVB, which administers Pubnet services, to help bookstores establish the necessary business credit and convert accounts to terms status. Setup requires a one-time fee of $75, which is waived for American Booksellers Association members, with no ongoing subscription costs for Pubnet access.

"Bookstores told us they were tired of managing separate systems for their website and their store, or choosing platforms that only worked well for one channel," added Ruman. "Our solution is simple: Shopify plus the Emersoft Books App. That's it. One system manages everything whether you're online-only, brick-and-mortar-only, or both. This is the only complete solution that actually works for bookstores operating in both worlds."

The integration represents part of Emersoft's commitment to supporting the independent bookstore community through both technology development and education. The company hosts regular community-driven webinars where booksellers share experiences and best practices while learning about new platform capabilities and industry developments.

Additional information about the Pubnet integration and other Emersoft services for independent bookstores is available online.

About Emersoft

Emersoft develops technology solutions enabling independent retailers to operate both online and physical locations through unified platforms. The company's Books Shopify App is the only complete commerce solution designed specifically for bookstores managing both ecommerce and brick-and-mortar operations. Learn more about Emersoft.

About Pubnet

Pubnet provides electronic ordering services connecting bookstores to hundreds of book suppliers through standardized EDI protocols. The service is administered by MVB and serves as industry-standard infrastructure for professional bookselling operations.

