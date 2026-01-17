Jones Divorce Law: Alberta Court of King's Bench Introduces the New Family Focused Protocol to Improve Family Law Proceedings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / The Alberta Court of King's Bench has officially implemented the Family Focused Protocol (FFP), a comprehensive overhaul of how family law matters are managed in the province. The Court recognizes the long-term emotional, psychological, and financial impacts of high-conflict family litigation. Effective Jan. 2, 2026, the new protocol fundamentally restructures the family court process-particularly where children are involved.

The FFP replaces the traditional Family Justice Strategy with a structured, resolution-oriented system that emphasizes early intervention, full disclosure, and judicial guidance from commencement to settlement or trial.

A Shift Toward Early Intervention & Judicial Oversight

Under the FFP, family law cases are assigned to dedicated judges rather than proceeding through intermittent court appearances. The protocol prioritizes early disclosure and consistency, along with judicial guidance to improve the efficiency of family law cases and avoid unnecessary delays.

The objectives of the FFP include reducing conflict between parties, minimizing the negative impact of litigation on children, encouraging earlier settlement, and improving the consistency and efficiency across family law cases.

"We are advising our clients to familiarize themselves with these new requirements," says Lindsay C. Ewens-Jones, a partner at Jones Divorce & Family Law.

"This protocol can significantly change how and when court involvement occurs, so it is best to understand your responsibilities throughout the process to ensure it goes smoothly."

Three Case Streams

Under the FFP, all family matters before the Courts of King's Bench now proceed through one of three structured streams:

Regular Family Process: The primary pathway for most disputes involving parenting, support, and property division, with mandatory preparation steps and ongoing judicial management.

Desk Process: For matters that can be decided without court appearances, such as desk divorce, consent orders, and procedural applications.

Urgent Process: Reserved for high-risk or time-sensitive situations, including: Immediate risk of harm or violence Risk of a child being removed from Alberta Emergency Protection Order reviews



A judge screens urgent requests before being scheduled. If the request is denied, the matter must proceed through the Regular Family Process.

Mandatory Steps Before Court Access

The most significant change under the FFP is that most parties must complete mandatory steps prior to accessing the court. These requirements are intended to promote resolution before litigation (with exceptions for urgent matters). They include:

Parenting After Separation (PAS): An online program for parents of children under the age of 18

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR): Parties seeking family law relief must attempt dispute resolution, such as mediation, within the required timeframe. If ADR is not possible, a waiver must be requested.

Full Financial Disclosure: Required for parents seeking child support, spousal support, adult interdependent partner support, or property division.

Meeting with a Family Court Counselor: Required for self-represented parties in regions where this option is available.

If the mandatory steps are not completed, this could result in a filing delay or the court's refusal to proceed.

Once requirements are met and reviewed by a Case Management Officer, the matter will proceed to a Mandatory Intake Conference (MIT), with a family law judge, who may make interim orders, set timelines, identify required information, and guide the matter toward settlement.

Implications for Alberta Families

The FFP represents a substantial procedural shift for family law litigants in Alberta. The Court has made it clear that cooperation, preparation, and compliance with the process are essential, and that delays or incomplete disclosure may result in a rejected filing and prolonged litigation.

For families navigating separation or divorce, the FFP signals a move toward earlier intervention, clearer expectations, and a greater emphasis on resolution over confrontation.

For additional information or help navigating the FFP during your family law proceedings, contact a family lawyer or visit the Jones Divorce & Family Law blog.

