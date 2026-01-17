Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - RUMBLE RESOURCES INC. (CSE: RB) (OTCQB: RBRSF) (the "Company" or "Rumble") announces that Erwin Wong has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and a director of the Company in order to pursue other business interests. Rumble thanks Mr. Wong for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The Company has appointed Christopher Paterson, who currently acts as a director, as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

About Rumble Resources

Rumble Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 70% interest in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project located in south-central British Columbia, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

