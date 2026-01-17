Anzeige
17.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
LIBERNOVO HK CO., LIMITED: LiberNovo Omni Moss Green Officially Launched

Now Shipping Across the EU from January 17 (CET)

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo, the pioneer of dynamic ergonomic seating, today announced the official European launch of the Moss Green variant of its flagship chair, the LiberNovo Omni. Following strong demand after its initial reveal, the Moss Green edition is now available across the EU, marking a key milestone in LiberNovo's 2026 expansion, designed to support long-hour performance in modern home and hybrid workspaces.


Engineered for Presence

The Moss Green edition delivers a comprehensive ergonomic solution for intensive workflows. Designed for programmers, remote professionals, creatives, and gamers, it provides continuous adaptive support throughout the day, guided by a single principle: Support by Motion. Defined by Comfort.

Color & Comfort Refinement

Inspired by forest moss, the Moss Green hue blends deep green with gentle warmth to create a calm, understated workspace presence rooted in biophilic design principles. The edition also introduces a refined short-pile surface that feels soft, breathable, and skin-friendly for daily use, paired with industry-leading durability, including abrasion resistance tested beyond 50,000 cycles, Grade 4 pilling resistance after 5,000 cycles, and Grade 4 dry color fastness.

Ergonomic Intelligence

The Moss Green edition retains the LiberNovo Omni's full Dynamic Support system, designed to respond continuously to the body's natural movements. Key elements include adaptive lumbar alignment, the multi-pivot Bionic FlexFit Backrest, and four recline modes ranging from 105° for focused work to 160° with OmniStretch for deep spinal decompression.

Limited-Time Discounts & EU Pricing

To celebrate the European launch, customers can access limited-time discounts across Moss Green bundles, with savings of up to 37% off MSRP.

EU Pricing Highlights

  • Basic Bundle: €995 (MSRP €1,437)
  • Standard Bundle: €1,052 (MSRP €1,656)
  • Pro Bundle: €1,105 (MSRP €1,765)
  • Deluxe Bundle: €2,094 (MSRP €3,312)

The first 500 EU orders over €900 will receive an exclusive three-piece gift set, including a silk eye mask, eco tote bag, and supportive footrest cushion.

EU Availability & Ordering

  • Official Sale Opens: January 17, 2026 at 09:00 (CET)
  • Official Sale Ends: March 17, 2026 at 09:00 (CET)

All EU orders ship via fast, warehouse-direct fulfillment.

Explore configurations and order at: https://libernovo.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863262/20260116_123001.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-omni-moss-green-officially-launched-302663207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
