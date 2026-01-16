Lipum AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Lipum AB (publ) and Flerie AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Lipum AB (publ).

Short name: LIPUM ISIN code: SE0015660899 Order book ID: 223155

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be communicated to the market at a later stage.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB